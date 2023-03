2023 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, list of prospects, Falcons visits, draft history

Editor's note: This tracker will be updated as the Falcons make visits to various pro days to evaluate draft prospects.

All the college all-star games have been played. The NFL Scouting Combine is in the rearview. The pre-NFL-draft process, however, is far from done.

The pro day circuit is officially on, as individual school across the country showcase their prospects to a traveling band of NFL scouts, coaches and executives. They provide a golden opportunity to speak with these guys a bit longer, to see how they thrive in their natural environment.

The Falcons will be scouring these events looking for more information about players theiy might draft, looking for any piece of insight to improve their decision making.