'It's just something that I'm very passionate about': Falcons safety Jessie Bates III to donate $1 million to Atlanta single moms, organizations

Once Bates arrived to the Falcons training facility on Thursday afternoon to sign his four-year, $62.04 million contract, he said that he plans to donate $1 million to single mothers and organizations in the Atlanta area, as well as his hometown of Fort Wayne.

"Obviously, when you walk into the league, you want to have an impact off the field as well," Bates said. "With me being raised by a single mom my whole life, I [finally] was able to do some things in Cincinnati that I always wanted to do with my mom being next to me."

The safety said he is committed to not only making an impact in the locker room, but in the community as well. That community now includes the city of Atlanta.