Eddie Goldman placed on exempt/left squad list, linebacker released

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Veteran defensive lineman Eddie Goldman signed with the Falcons during the 2022 offseason and decided to retire shortly after inking his deal.

He was reinstated from the reserve/retired list this offseason and reported to training camp on Tuesday -- Goldman did not practice with the team this week -- but has now been placed exempt/left squad list. The team made that announcement on Saturday.

The exempt/left squad list allows a team to open up a roster spot without formally releasing him. Goldman can not sign with another team but can return to the Falcons.

The team also released linebacker Dorian Etheridge on Saturday.

That led to some roster moves.

Defensive lineman Justin Ellis and outside linebacker Kemoko Turay were signed, the team announced earlier Saturday.

Etheridge played seven regular-season games for the Falcons in 2021 and was on the practice squad for a good portion of 2022.