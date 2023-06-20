'He's coming at you so you better buck up': How the Falcons decided on Jovaughn Gwyn in 2023 NFL Draft

Well before Gwyn caught the eyes of Arthur Smith at that South Carolina coaching clinic and even years before Heard first watched Gwyn play for South Carolina, Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford was on the recruiting trail, actively trying to get Gwyn to come play for him. Ledford was the offensive line coach at NC State at the time, and Gwyn was an accomplished high school lineman in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The story goes (this time) that in one of their final meetings prior to Gwyn making the decision as to where he would take his talents when he entered the college ranks, Ledford wore Gwyn's own jersey to show him how excited he would be to work with him. Ledford laughs at the memory now.

"There's some truth to that," Ledford said. "We'll try a lot of different things in recruiting to grab their attention."

Though it's a humorous footnote in Gwyn's story, it's one that now comes full circle. Ledford may have pulled out the stops on the recruiting trail years ago, but Gwyn ultimately decided to make his way to South Carolina to play for the Gamecocks. There were no hard feelings. This is the way of recruiting: You win some, you lose some. It's fun, though, when you get some back. And that's exactly what has come to pass as Ledford gets the chance to coach Gwyn, just this time, as a professional.

It's interesting, Ledford said, because Gwyn, the man, is still very similar to Gwyn, the kid. He's always been mature beyond his years, even ay 17 years old.

"In high school, he looked like a much older player playing with a lot of younger players," Ledford said.

A man amongst boys, if you will.

So, it was a little exciting when Gwyn's name popped up on the list of players the Falcons scouts gave Ledford to take a look at during the pre-draft evaluation process. And though Gwyn is bigger and stronger than he was when Ledford last watched his film, the foundation of who Gwyn is at his core remained.

"Very strong, physical and you really saw the things you liked about him in high school," Ledford said. "When you turn on the film this year you're not really knowing what to expect... but it was a lot of the same things that you saw in high school."

Namely, what you would have seen (what you always see with Gwyn), is grit.

"It doesn't matter which guys he's going against," Heard said. "He's obviously going against first, second, third round draft picks week in and week out and this guy still stands out. He's not giving up, and he's going to play through the whistle. That type of consistency, it stands out with this guy."

Every February, the Falcons hold one of their many draft meetings. Everyone is in attendance. You're talking area scouts, national scouts, coaches and - of course - the decision-makers at the top. These meetings are pretty tame, with conversations being held about any number of potential draft picks.

When it came to Gwyn, though, Heard said he was a player he was prepared to stand on the table for. Talking to Heard about Gwyn, that comment feels more concrete than abstract. More real than metaphoric. When it came down to it, Heard had no doubt about who Gwyn would be as a professional. It's what he's seen in games and at practices in Columbia for years.

"This guy is the toughest, nastiest, grittiest player. I love the way he plays," Heard said. "The way they talk about him (at South Carolina), it all checks out. You go out to practice and it's just down in, down out, period after period, you're watching this guy and he's not giving up. You can throw on any game and it's going to be the same thing. You what you're going to get with him.

"So, when we're saying, 'Hey, do we want to draft this kid?' I know what we're getting before you bring him in here."

Through the process, Kyle Smith saw it, too.

Measurable-wise Gwyn is shorter, yes, and evaluators could knock him for that. But what Gwyn does have is a grit that the Falcons covet.

"He's shorter, has shorter arms, but that dude is mean and he's nasty," Kyle Smith explained. "He's coming at you so you better buck up. That's how he's wired."

In the end, what brought Gwyn full circle to the Falcons is that gritty wiring.

It's a story that may have began with Ledford sitting in Gwyn's living room, his jersey on his back and Gwyn just a kid at the time, but it continued in a darkened weight room, with Gwyn's work ethic catching the eye of Arthur Smith.