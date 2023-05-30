'There's so much more to this guy that's still out there': How the Falcons decided on Zach Harrison in 2023 NFL Draft 

When looking at a prospect, especially those you're targeting late on Day 2 and into Day 3 of the NFL Draft, you're weighing their potential. With Harrison, the Falcons believe that ceiling has the potential to be high. It's what makes Nielsen excited to get his hands on Harrison, helping to mold him into the player they believe he can be.

An easy way to see Harrison's potential isn't in sack numbers, though, it's in pressures. Harrison led the Buckeyes in quarterback pressures in 2022 with 33. Looking at sack numbers alone doesn't show the full scope of what Harrison can be, but hurries and pressures can. If you're only looking at sack totals when focusing on Harrison, you are honing in on the wrong part of his game.

"A guy who can pressure the quarterback and force the quarterback into making poor decisions? That's something that's huge as well," Doyal said, "and Zach excelled at that."

It's one of the reasons Nielsen liked the idea of Harrison, too.

"You look at the growth potential," Nielsen said. "You go back a year, two years and you see the numbers, the tackles, the pressures, what he did from one year into the next year, and one of the things we like about him is that we believe there is still growth left in the player. He hasn't reached his max potential."

When the Falcons are going through the potential of drafting Harrison, that's something that Nielsen said they kept writing down: "There's so much more to this guy that's still out there."

"You want to get your hands on him and work with him to help him develop some of these things to reach that max potential," Nielsen said.

And as head coach Arthur Smith said after the Falcons did indeed draft Harrison in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the pressure is not on Harrison to reach that potential just yet. He has time to grow the right way.

"He is a young guy and we feel that there's a lot of room to develop," Smith said, "and there's no pressure immediately for him because of the way that room is constructed right now."

What Smith alluded to (and Nielsen as well) is that when it comes to presence off the edge, the Falcons have put a lot of work into building up the position with veteran presence this offseason. They re-signed Lorenzo Carter. They went out and picked up Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell in free agency. Even coming through the interior is Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata. For someone like Harrison, Atlanta is likely the best place he could have landed as a player who is still developing.

"These are guys who have made a lot of football plays," Nielsen said of the veterans around Harrison. "He's going to have the opportunity to watch them first hand and work with them in drills. They'll be able to share their experiences with him and speed up that growth process for him."

If Harrison leans into this group's knowledge in similar fashion to the way he once leaned into his basic strengths at Ohio State, the potential the Falcons see in him could be clear on the horizon.