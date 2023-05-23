'That guy is trying to put somebody into the sideline': Why the Falcons decided on Matthew Bergeron in 2023 NFL Draft 

If you've been listening to anything Arthur Smith has said since he took over as head coach of the Falcons two years ago, hear this: He doesn't want players he has to push forward. He wants players he has to reel back in.

Technique can be taught. Temperament can't.

"We like the intent that he plays with," Smith said of Bergeron. "I do like guys that are going to go, and you might have to pull them back, may have to clean up some techniques, but that guy is trying to put somebody into the sideline. I'll deal with that. It's the guys you have to push to go harder that's a problem. It's a problem for Terry and I."

It's not an issue the Falcons ever saw in Bergeron. If anything, through conversations with various corners of the Falcons organization, Falcons decision-makers seemed as connected as ever on their thoughts surrounding Bergeron. And yes, that word, "temperament," kept coming up.

It came up with Kyle Smith, the Falcons VP of player personnel: "The things that stuck out with Bergeron were initial quickness, lateral quickness, his twitch in a short area. But he plays with violence. He plays with physicality. He plays with the temperament that we want."

Falcons national scout Tokunbo Abanikanda, yep, he used it, too: "He definitely fits the mold in terms of attitude, temperament. We believe in that kind of kid, and we know that kind of kid can change our offensive line room and change our offense when bringing those type of kids in."

And though Bergeron's new position coach, Dwayne Ledford, didn't use the exact word, the sentiments remained strikingly similar: "That wow-factor? It was immediately there... There's a certain style and way we want to play up front and I think he exhibited that. As soon as we turning on (his college tape) we started seeing that."

That's the thing, too, it didn't take very long to actively see that Bergeron played with the intent, the temperament, the style of which the Falcons covet in their linemen.

"He plays beyond the whistle," Abanikanda said of what initially stuck out to him about Bergeron. "There is no whistle because the whistle doesn't play with Matthew. This is a guy who want to finish guys. He wants to finish guys in the dirt."

More so, Abanikanda said this is a player who's had to play this way to garner respect from the jump.

To know Bergeron's story is to appreciate it: A kid from Canada with no offers to play football, the sport he cared most about. Bergeron went to a camp at Syracuse and committed. A commitment he held true to throughout his college career, something Arthur Smith felt compelled to note after the Falcons drafted him.

Abanikanda added this is a player who came up from the bottom. There's a certain sense of "self-made-ness" about him that the Falcons appreciate.