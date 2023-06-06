'He has something you can't teach': How the Falcons decided on Clark Phillips III in 2023 NFL Draft

Drake London stands at 6-foot-4, 219 pounds. Clark Phillips III? He stands at 5-foot-9 and about 35 pounds lighter. Of course, those measurables could have looked a bit different in October 2021, but the gist of this particular matchup remains the same. So, why does this date (October 2021) and these sizes (and their differences) matter? Because it shows you exactly what the Falcons saw when Phillips first dropped onto their radar.

At the time, Atlanta was well into the scouting process for the 2022 NFL Draft. They were already putting boots on the ground to see London, arguably the best receiver in that draft class. And in October 2021, the receiver showcased why, even in a loss.

When London's USC faced Phillips' Utah during that season, London finished the game with 16 catches for 162 yards. It was another solid performance by the receiver who's name the Falcons would call six months later with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

This isn't London's story, though. This is Phillips' story, because even as the Falcons were laser focused on London, Phillips roamed around the back of their minds just as he roamed around the secondary on that October day. Though, yes, London's stat line was the most impressive, it was Phillips and the Utes who came out of that game with the win. Phillips - for his part - finished the game as Utah's second-leading tackler. He also had three passes defended. A few of these moments came against London, despite the matchup being one that leaned heavily in London's favor, what with the added seven inches of height and 35 pounds of weight.

What impressed the Falcons that day wasn't necessarily the stat line, though. It was the mindset, the aggression they saw from Phillips.

"The more games you watched of Clark, it didn't matter who he was going against, even last year going against Drake London at USC, this guy will come downhill," Falcons national scout Michael Ross said. "(Phillips) is going to bring it. He didn't shy away from anybody."

As London made his way to the NFL, and as Phillips finished up his final year with Utah, that fire in Phillips never faded. If anything, it burned brighter.

Phillips finished the next year leading the Pac-12 in interceptions. He was also honored as an unanimous All-American. And while all of that is well and good and something the Falcons took note of, Phillips' ability to be a tone setter in any given situation, and in any matchup, was the thing that ultimately helped usher in the marriage of Phillips and the Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft.