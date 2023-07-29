Falcons sign Justin Ellis, Kemoko Turay

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Defensive linemen Justin Ellis and Kemoko Turay have been signed, the Falcons announced on Saturday.
Ellis is a big bodied defensive tackle who stands 6-foot-2 and 334 pounds. The Louisiana Tech product played six seasons with the Raiders, three more with the Baltimore Ravens and last year with the New York Giants.
He has 54 starts in 117 career games, with 182 tackles and eight tackles for a loss.
Turay played four seasons with the Colts after they drafted him in the second round of the 2018 draft, and last year with the 49ers. He has 12.5 sacks and seven tackles for a loss in five seasons.