Camp report: Matt Hennessy to undergo MRI, Matthew Bergeron slots in

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons hadn't even been out on the field for 30 minutes on Friday morning when left guard Matt Hennessy made his way back to the locker room. Hennessy has been the Falcons primary left guard since OTAs, even after the organization drafted Matthew Bergeron in the second round.

On the first day of training camp on Wednesday, Arthur Smith said the Falcons were going to give Hennessy the first crack at starting left guard, a position that has been a revolving door for a few years. After losing the starting center job to Drew Dalman last year, the Falcons saw fit to move Hennessy to guard for depth purposes. That depth played a significant role in 2022 as the Falcons were forced (because of injuries) to play four different players at the position.

So, Hennessy being used as the primary starter at left guard in 2023, sandwiched between Jake Matthews and Dalman, made sense. Hennessy was missed on Friday, though.

During the Falcons first walk through of the day, Hennessy went down. He got up, but immediately made his way to the locker room.

Asked about it after practice, Arthur Smith said the issue stems from an injury he was dealing with last year. After starting the Falcons Week 9 game at left guard, Hennessy left said game with a knee injury. He was put on injured reserve a couple days later and missed the next six games. He returned for the final two games of the season and started both at left guard.

Filling in for Hennessy after he departed the field on Wednesday was Bergeron.

The Falcons drafted Bergeron with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with the intention to move him to guard. He began that work immediately upon his arrival to Atlanta for rookie minicamp in May. It's where he's continued to work through OTAs and, now, training camp.

He has been working with the second team, but got his shot with the first team after Hennessy went to the locker room. In terms of evaluations to have, it's difficult to nail down. Majority of what you're seeing at this point in the preseason is a glorified walk-through. The pads are not on, and the linemen can't go 100 percent. So, to give a signal as to how Bergeron is progressing would be a bit unfair.

After practice, Chris Lindstrom was asked about Bergeron's development and how the veterans around him can help him along, considering he has never played left guard prior to the reps he's taken with the Falcons. Lindstrom said it's all about giving him the right feedback, as well as letting him make mistakes in order to learn from them.

"There are all types of small things that come up to help him with," Lindstrom said. "You may have a rule but applying it on the field may involve elements that you only learn with experience. You talk with him about how we want to execute and how we want to fit it between him and the center or him and the tackle and try to work through it."

Lindstrom concluded by saying he believes Bergeron has done a "great job of keeping an open mindset."