Camp report: Clark Phillips III makes splash play in front of fans

Roll call: After practice, Arthur Smith was asked about the status of Calais Campbell, who the Falcons placed on the NFI list on Tuesday afternoon. He reiterated that Campbell's status is not one the Falcons are worried about, and to "give it 10 days" as he works through it. For the second day in a row, Eddie Goldman was not in attendance at practice. Punter Bradley Pinion was also absent, with Smith saying it was due to a personal matter, again, nothing of concern in the long term.

Updating punt return plans: It's been a while since we've highlighted this specific special teams unit. Since Avery Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury during OTAs, the Falcons have been on the hunt to find their next punt returner. It'll be quite the competition, with six different players lining up to receive punts throughout two different special teams periods on Thursday. Here are the players we saw taking those reps: RB Bijan Robinson, DB Mike Hughes, WR Scotty Miller, WR Penny Hart, DB Dee Alford and WR Zay Malone.

With three preseason games on the schedule, it won't be surprising to see any/all of these players take some preseason reps at punt return as the Falcons zero in on who they want replacing Williams come the start of the 2023 season.

"Ooooh": As noted in the opening paragraphs, fans in attendance at Thursday's practice were able to see quite the performance by the defensive backs. Another moment that received a vocal response from the crowd involved London and Jeff Okudah.