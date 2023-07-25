Calais Campbell goes on NFI list in flurry of Falcons moves

Team signs MyCole Pruitt, waives running back Caleb Huntley in corresponding transaction

Jul 25, 2023 at 04:03 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
scott bair headshot
by Tori McElhaney & Scott Bair
calais-campbell

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have placed defensive lineman Calais Campbell on the non-football injury list, the team announced on Tuesday.

The NFI designation is used for players who acquired ailments outside of sanctioned football-related activities. He remains a member of the 90-man active roster and can return to the active roster at any time. If he remains on NFI when rosters are trimmed to 53, he can be placed on the reserve NFI list, but we're a long ways from that.

Head coach Arthur Smith is scheduled to speak for the first time this camp on Wednesday morning, and should provide an update at that time.

Huntley

That wasn't the only move made on Tuesday. The team waived running back Caleb Huntley with a failed physical designation, ending his current tenure with the team. He was placed on the active physically unable to perform list last week.

Huntley had 336 yards on 76 carries in 2022, before suffering an Achilles' tendon injury late in the 2022 season.

The Falcons have brought back a familiar face in the tight end room in a corresponding move, as they signed MyCole Pruitt to fill the roster spot Huntley vacated.

Pruitt played an important - if not overlooked - role for the Falcons in 2022, particularly when the Falcons lost Kyle Pitts to a season-ending knee injury midway through the season. Pruitt was brought on prior to the season thanks in part to his relationship with Arthur Smith, with the two having worked together when they were with the Tennessee Titans.

mycole_pruitt

After initially being signed to the practice squad at the start of the 2022 year, Pruitt was elevated to the active roster in October, where he remained throughout the rest of the season, making four starts. Pruitt finished the 2022 season with 16 catches for 150 yards and four touchdowns.

He joins a full tight end room in 2023, with Pitts making his return from injury, the Falcons having traded for Jonnu Smith in the offseason while also retaining Parker Hesse, Tucker Fisk, Feleipe Franks and John FitzPatrick.

16x9 v2
