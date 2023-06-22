One burning question for every Falcons position group post-minicamp, Pt. I: The offense

Tight end

If John FitzPatrick makes the 53-man roster, in what capacity will it be in?

OK. I know what you're thinking: "Tori, why in the world are you using the tight end section of this article to talk about anyone other than Kyle Pitts?" Well, hear me out: We've already talked about Pitts, and nothing has changed between the time you read that section and now. We still haven't seen Pitts on the field. So, yes, all of the questions about Pitts remain.

Someone we have seen on the field (for nearly the first time in this capacity) is John FitzPatrick, the Falcons final draft pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In terms of depth, the Falcons are in a pretty good spot at tight end. Pitts will return eventually. The Falcons picked up Jonnu Smith in the offseason and I feel like I have a pretty solid idea of his role in this offense. Parker Hesse, Tucker Fisk and Feleipe Franks all return, too. It's FitzPatrick that I am most intrigued by, though.

We didn't get to see FitzPatrick much at all in 2022 because he was working through a foot injury. Now, he's been at every single open practice this spring and I can't help but take notice of him being an extension of the offensive line to a certain extent.

Being an asset in the run game is something of a strength for FitzPatrick. At Georgia, FitzPatrick was known to be the tight end to do the dirty work, perhaps taking on a block that very few wanted to. His role in that offense was one that could easily be overlooked, but it became a reason why the Falcons thought to draft him. For that reason, I have enjoyed watching him work with Allgeier and the would-be starting offensive line in certain drills that highlight the Falcons run blocking.