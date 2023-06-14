Notes, observations from Day 2 of Falcons mandatory minicamp

Desmond Ridder, Jonnu Smith and Bijan Robinson fill the notebook. 

Jun 14, 2023 at 05:13 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- All right kids, school's out for the summer!

But for real: The Falcons finished up their final day of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, opting to only hold a strength and conditioning session for the final day of minicamp on Thursday. That day will be closed to the media since they won't be practicing. So, for the purpose of our notes and observations, this is it until players report for training camp at the end of July.

Though we've been at this for a while, there's still a bit to catch you up on. Let's dive in.

Notes, observations from practice

Ridder, Ridder, chicken dinner: Every day it seems head coach Arthur Smith is asked about Desmond Ridder. It makes sense why. He's QB1 after all. But on Wednesday afternoon Smith paid the young quarterback a compliment, pointing out Ridder's instincts and anticipation of knowing where his playmakers are. The head coach said this is something Ridder did well in Cincinnati but its different now that Ridder is in a meeting room with Smith with his mental capacity on full display.

Smith went on to say the Falcons have thrown a lot at Ridder this offseason, but even in that the head coach said there's been obvious mental improvement on top of the instincts Ridder already has. Ridder had a good spring, Smith said, and they're pleased with his progress as QB1.

Fitzy packages(?): I've said this before but I'll say it again: I've been really intrigued by John FitzPatrick so far this spring. The Falcons final draft pick of the 2022 NFL Draft didn't play at all last year because of a foot injury, so I've been pleased to see him back out on the field again. He has a presence to him that I think is a bit different than some of the other tight ends the Falcons have. FitzPatrick isn't a flashy player. He's not going to create a mismatch nightmare like Kyle Pitts in the pass game, or even make a one-handed grab like we've seen Jonnu Smith do this spring. FitzPatrick's strength has a foundation in run support and I think we've seen that throughout the spring.

RELATED CONTENT:

In the early sessions of practice, the Falcons offense splits up a little bit. Pass catchers (receivers, tight ends and running backs alike) go with the quarterbacks while the offensive line works on their run fits and blocks on the other side of the field. A lot of times, though, Tyler Allgeier and FitzPatrick go with the offensive line, with Allgeier being handed the ball (of course) and FitzPatrick working just beyond Jake Matthews or Kaleb McGary at tackle. It makes me think that a now healthy FitzPatrick could really play a role in run support in 2023. Could that role be a significant one? TBD.

Safety spotlight: I've been asked a few times now about the safety rotation with Jessie Bates III in the mix, and after OTAs and mandatory minicamp I think its safe to say that Bates and Richie Grant are your starters and Jaylinn Hawkins is your role player (barring anything crazy, of course).

The Falcons showed a couple three-safety looks with the trio during Wednesday's practice with Bates and Grant deep and Hawkins up at the line of scrimmage, closer to the ball. So, it's not out of the question to see all three on the field together, but in terms of the hierarchy through spring, it's Bates, Grant and, then, Hawkins. But if you think this is a shot at Hawkins, it's not. If you don't think Hawkins is still playing an important role, you're wrong. Smith himself said Hawkins has had a productive spring.

A little more on Bates: Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was asked if there was a specific moment in this offseason program where Jessie Bates III really stood.

Nielsen couldn't come up with one. Why? There were too many.

"There have been a lot of moments, something every day where he shows how good of a player he is," Nielsen said Wednesday. "He's good at recognizing plays. He's always in the right body position. He's just a smart player who is really confident, which he should be. With that combination, you can see why he has had success over his career."

This isn't a note specific to Wednesday's practice but an overall observation, as the offseason program comes to a close, that Bates' presence is always felt. He's always in the right spot and, as Arthur Smith has pointed out, is a player who makes those around him better.

Bates_resize

Mini me: This article isn't called "notes and observations" for nothing. So, let's talk about something that I couldn't help but observe on Wednesday. It may mean nothing to you, but it made a few of us media members laugh: Cordarrelle Patterson looks like a stretched out version of Bijan Robinson, or Robinson looks like a shrunken down version of CP. Either way you slice it, it's interesting seeing these two players working in tangent with one another, or even chatting with each other on the sideline. It's a partnership that'll only continue to be fun to watch when camp gets here.

Jonnu Smith shows versatility: Jonnu Smith is quick for such a big dude. The 6-foot-3, 248-pound tight end is often moved off the line and to the outside, where you can see his speed and crisp route running on display. That was clear during Wednesday's minicamp in individual drills and team sessions. He has proved a tough cover during the offseason, frequently pulling down tough catches on passes thrown his way.

That shouldn't be a complete shock when discussing someone who has had some solid receiving years working under Arthur Smith. His best years came with Tennessee in 2019 and 2020, when Smith was Titans offensive coordinator.

Jonnu Smith has said he just feels comfortable with the Falcons, who traded for him back in March, after a few down-ish years with the New England Patriots.

"Arthur [Smith] likes to move people around, and Jonnu will move around just like all of our tight ends," tight ends coach Justin Peele said before Wednesday's minicamp practice. "…He's everything we thought he would be. He has done a really nice job. I like his demeanor and the way he plays the game."

AF_20230608_Practice_JB2_2401
Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons

Play of the day: Dorian Etheridge is a player who's name comes up time and time again during the spring and in camp. He's a player on the bubble with quite a few linebackers ahead of him on the depth chart, but he's someone who consistently makes plays in the offseason and preseason. Wednesday was no different as Etheridge dove in front of a receiver, laying out for a Taylor Heinicke pass that was a little off target. The interception was the lone one of the day, but another one to add to Etheridge's standout practice moments.

Quote of the day: Asked about Bijan Robinson and his progress through this part of the season, Arthur Smith wouldn't go into too much detail when singling out the No. 8 overall pick. What he said instead brought forth a few chuckles from the media:

"We don't have buyer's remorse if that's what you're asking."

Scott Bair contributed to this report.

Bijan Robinson | Newest Member of the 7 Club 

Take a closer look at the newest member of the 7 club, Bijan Robinson! Robinson was a first round draft pick for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft and will wear the number 7 jersey.

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 23

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Be-The-First-To-Get-A-Jersey 1080x1080
SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

AT&T Atlanta Falcons training camp open practice dates announced

Falcons to host 10 open practices at IBM Performance Field

news

Falcons to build new locker room, strength and conditioning center at training facility

Team will also expand, improve dining facilities at team complex

news

Why Cordarrelle Patterson is excited about Bijan Robinson, his possible role in 2023

Versatile veteran was used as a more traditional running back in 2022 out of necessity, but that could change this season

news

Notes, observations from Day 1 of Falcons mandatory minicamp

The Falcons were back in full force at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as minicamp gets underway.

news

'They trust this kid': How the Falcons decided on DeMarcco Hellams in 2023 NFL Draft

The Falcons No. 224 overall pick never disappeared from game to game, and that consistency is what landed him in Atlanta.

news

Bair Mail: On Jessie Bates III, Jeff Okudah and Falcons secondary, Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson

Your questions get answers on the eve of Falcons mandatory minicamp

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, MyCole Pruitt, Feleipe Franks, OTA standouts and more

We also discuss Yannick Ngakoue as a free-agent option in this Friday mailbag

news

Notes, observations from final week of Falcons voluntary OTAs

Jeff Okudah vs. Drake London, DeAngelo Malone in different role, plus more of Dee Alford at nickel.

news

'I'm as confident as ever, man': Why Bud Dupree believes he's ready to help Falcons pass rush get revved up

Veteran edge rusher believes new-look defensive line could be a force

news

Falcons sign defensive lineman Carlos Davis

Jalen Dalton was released in a corresponding move

news

Avery Williams out for the year with knee injury

Williams was the Falcons primary punt return man since he was drafted two years ago.

Top News

Notes, observations from Day 2 of Falcons mandatory minicamp

AT&T Atlanta Falcons training camp open practice dates announced

Falcons to build new locker room, strength and conditioning center at training facility

Mandatory Minicamp at Mercedes-Benz | 06.13.23

Advertising