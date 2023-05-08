One question for every Falcons position group, Part I: The offense

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- With rookies reporting for minicamp at the end of this week and mandatory minicamp not too far behind, the Falcons offseason workout programs continue.

Atlanta spent a lot of money in free agency to revamp its defense, as well as add much-needed depth to positions like wide receiver and cornerback. Then, there was the draft, in which the Falcons made a splash with Bijan Robinson at No. 8 overall followed by a move which saw Atlanta jumping up in the second round to grab a tackle-turned-guard in Matthew Bergeron.

We're at the point in the offseason when the Falcons 90-man roster is looking close to complete. Of course the bottom of the roster could still continue to churn as June 1 cuts come and go and as 53-man cut down in August happen. But for the time being, the roster looks full. So, with this fullness in mind, let's break down the roster into bite-sized pieces, highlighting one burning question for each position group.

This is Part I, where we'll highlight the offensive positions. Part II will drop on Tuesday, when we'll highlight a very different looking defense. Let's dive in.

Quarterback

What should fair expectations be for Desmond Ridder in 2023?

We know Ridder is the starting quarterback for the Falcons in 2023, baring any major changes. He had four starts at the end of the 2022 season, and showed significant progress from his first start to his fourth. From the outside looking in, those four games didn't show much of a reason why Ridder shouldn't be the starter in 2023. Though he only threw two touchdowns in four games, he didn't throw a single interception. Every time Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith or even, recently, Kyle Smith have been asked about Ridder, they've all said the exact same thing: They're excited about the young quarterback.

And though we're a long way from the start of the 2023 preseason, let alone the season itself, I do still wonder what the reasonable expectations should be for Ridder. My most thorough thought is that the Falcons have given him a chance to succeed based on the moves they have made up to this point. They brought back all but one of the initial starting five offensive line from 2022 into 2023. They still have Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier on the roster. They drafted Bijan Robinson. Drake London returns, as does a healthy Kyle Pitts. Other pieces have been added, too: Think Jonnu Smith, Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller. All of these moves should make things easier, not harder, for a quarterback.