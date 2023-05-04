Question of the Week: Which new Falcons are you most excited to see during OTAs and minicamp?

NFL Draft pick

Tori: I mean the answer is Bijan Robinson, but not really. OTAs are not the time for a lot of live drills and 11-on-11 scrimmages with the full pads on. That's not what this part of the season is. It's a bit more laid back. So, you're not going to see Robinson in the way you want to. You're not going to see him breaking tackles. You're not going to see him running at 110 percent. You may see him catch a few passes from Desmond Ridder, but that's kind of it. That's why Robinson isn't the player I'm most looking forward to seeing. It's the Falcons fourth-round pick, Clark Phillips III.

I have seen Robinson in person. I know his build and I know the athletic prowess of which he gives off. I haven't seen Phillips in person, yet, but I want to. I've watched some tape on this guy and while small - only 5-foot-9 - he's super fun to watch. He has a knack for being where the ball is, and he plays so much bigger than his frame. He never shied away from facing some pretty good receivers in college (cough, cough, Drake London, cough). The word that best describes Phillips in my mind is, "moxie," because he seems to have it in excess.

I am quite excited to see that moxie in full force.

Scott: Here's the problem with going second in the QoW order. Sometimes the best options get picked. That's the case here, where my affinity for Phillips III grows with every highlight I watch. He was my easy pick, for reasons Tori mentioned about. Plus, it's tough to evaluate linemen without pads or live tackling. The offseason program doesn't feature legit contact at all, and for good reason. Keep the guys healthy with games that count still a million miles away.

All that said, I'm still picking a lineman. And for good reason. Second-round pick Matt Bergeron has played tackle most of his football life, save a Senior Bowl practice and a few moments beyond that. The Falcons believe he can play inside at guard and thrive there, with reasons aplenty supporting their projection. It'll be interesting to see him work inside, even if he begins working with lower-level units while learning the scheme, system and, obviously, the guard. position.