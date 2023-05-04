Question of the Week: Which new Falcons are you most excited to see during OTAs and minicamp?

Scott and Tori select a veteran addition and NFL draft pick they can't wait to watch work in red and black

May 04, 2023 at 03:09 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
scott bair headshot
by Tori McElhaney & Scott Bair

We're at a point in this Falcons offseason where the #fullsquad is starting to take real shape.

Most new and incumbent veterans have participated in the offseason program, which has now entered its second phase. Rookie minicamp is coming up next weekend, with NFL Draft picks and undrafted free agents entering the fray.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rookies will join the experienced the following week, with OTAs on the horizon. By the time we hit June's mandatory minicamp, we'll see every healthy Falcons player on the field and working together.

That brought up an interesting question discussed in Tori McElhaney's office. Which Falcon are we most interested to watch work this spring? There's so much new out there that there will be options aplenty, both from recently signed free agents and NFL Draft picks.

That's why Tori and I will pick one player from each category that can't wait to see operate Falcons schemes in the latest Question of the Week:

QoW-5-4

Veteran addition

Tori: I think I have to go with Jonnu Smith, which I realize to some is probably a hot take since the Falcons picked up guys like Jessie Bates III, David Onyemata and Jeff Okudah, all who have better name recognition than Smith. But hear me out… I doubt we will see a lot of live action from Kyle Pitts as he continues to work back to 100 percent, so that may mean more Jonnu Smith sightings through OTAs. And I'm cool with that.

We know Jonnu Smith's production didn't live up to his contract in New England, but don't for a second think that means all hope for a tight end with Jonnu Smith's skillset is lost. His best years in the league came when fellow Smith - Arthur Smith - was calling plays for him in Tennessee. There are some player/coach combinations that just fit, that just work, and I think this Smith and Smith combo works for both parties. Arthur Smith loves an athletic tight end. Jonnu Smith loved playing for a play caller who leans heavily on his tight end arsenal.

I don't want to get too hype about it considering we still have so much time before Week 1 of the 2023 season gets here, especially when we know Pitts is going to enter the fold again at some point, but I just think there is real potential here for us to see Jonnu Smith on the rise again.

Scott: I, too, am skipping some of the bigger names in this free-agent class. I'm super curious to see Kaden Elliss at work. He's fresh off a breakout year where he had seven sacks and three QB hits on just 20 pressures, meaning he was super efficient when he did come forward and attack. The passer rating against him was also below 100, without a touchdown allowed to his credit.

While I harbor zero illusions that Ryan Nielsen will show us any hints this spring about the defense we'll see in the fall, we'll get a grasp of Elliss athleticism and how he works with Troy Andersen, another athletic freak operating in the middle of the defense. That pairing will be key in so much of what the Falcons do. I'm super intrigued to see how he fits in, helps run the show and enhances the talent of those around him.

NFL Draft pick

Tori: I mean the answer is Bijan Robinson, but not really. OTAs are not the time for a lot of live drills and 11-on-11 scrimmages with the full pads on. That's not what this part of the season is. It's a bit more laid back. So, you're not going to see Robinson in the way you want to. You're not going to see him breaking tackles. You're not going to see him running at 110 percent. You may see him catch a few passes from Desmond Ridder, but that's kind of it. That's why Robinson isn't the player I'm most looking forward to seeing. It's the Falcons fourth-round pick, Clark Phillips III.

I have seen Robinson in person. I know his build and I know the athletic prowess of which he gives off. I haven't seen Phillips in person, yet, but I want to. I've watched some tape on this guy and while small - only 5-foot-9 - he's super fun to watch. He has a knack for being where the ball is, and he plays so much bigger than his frame. He never shied away from facing some pretty good receivers in college (cough, cough, Drake London, cough). The word that best describes Phillips in my mind is, "moxie," because he seems to have it in excess.

I am quite excited to see that moxie in full force.

Scott: Here's the problem with going second in the QoW order. Sometimes the best options get picked. That's the case here, where my affinity for Phillips III grows with every highlight I watch. He was my easy pick, for reasons Tori mentioned about. Plus, it's tough to evaluate linemen without pads or live tackling. The offseason program doesn't feature legit contact at all, and for good reason. Keep the guys healthy with games that count still a million miles away.

All that said, I'm still picking a lineman. And for good reason. Second-round pick Matt Bergeron has played tackle most of his football life, save a Senior Bowl practice and a few moments beyond that. The Falcons believe he can play inside at guard and thrive there, with reasons aplenty supporting their projection. It'll be interesting to see him work inside, even if he begins working with lower-level units while learning the scheme, system and, obviously, the guard. position.

Matt Hennessy's going to fight hard for the starting left guard spot. Jalen Mayfield could look to redeem himself there. Nothing will be given at that spot, but the Falcons traded up to get a player they truly believe in. Arthur Smith says Bergeron's a mauler. I'd like to see some of those traits come out as we work through the spring and summer.

2023 Atlanta Falcons Draft Class

Join us as we take a look at the 2023 NFL draft class for the Atlanta Falcons, presented by AmFam.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
1 / 47

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron blocks against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
2 / 47

Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron blocks against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) celebrates with fans after defeating Penn State 44-31 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
3 / 47

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) celebrates with fans after defeating Penn State 44-31 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison, right, tackles Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
4 / 47

Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison, right, tackles Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
5 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jake Majors (65) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
6 / 47

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jake Majors (65) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Orlin Wagner/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron of Syracuse (60) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
7 / 47

American offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron of Syracuse (60) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III, right, intercepts the ball from Oregon State wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
8 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III, right, intercepts the ball from Oregon State wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
9 / 47

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) celebrates his interception with teams during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
10 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) celebrates his interception with teams during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Syracuse's wide receiver Damien Alford and Matthew Bergeron (60) celbrate Alford's go-ahead touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
11 / 47

Syracuse's wide receiver Damien Alford and Matthew Bergeron (60) celbrate Alford's go-ahead touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

Mark Stockwell/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) cheers after a stop of Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
12 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) cheers after a stop of Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) warms up before their NCAA college football game against Stanford Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
13 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) warms up before their NCAA college football game against Stanford Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
14 / 47

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) steps in front of Oregon State wide receiver John Dunmore (14) before catching an interception and run back for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
15 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) steps in front of Oregon State wide receiver John Dunmore (14) before catching an interception and run back for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) looks on before the start of their NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
16 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) looks on before the start of their NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison plays against Arkansas State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
17 / 47

Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison plays against Arkansas State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs downfield before the start of their NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
18 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs downfield before the start of their NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
19 / 47

South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
20 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
21 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs off the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Utah Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
22 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs off the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Utah Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs to the ball during an NCAA football game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
23 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs to the ball during an NCAA football game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida running back Trevor Etienne (7) recovers his own fumble in front of Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
24 / 47

Florida running back Trevor Etienne (7) recovers his own fumble in front of Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) lines up against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
25 / 47

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) lines up against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) celebrates an interception against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
26 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) celebrates an interception against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas quarterback Casey Thompson (11) hands the ball off to Bijan Robinson (5) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Rice on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
27 / 47

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson (11) hands the ball off to Bijan Robinson (5) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Rice on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Syracuse offensive lineman Kalan Ellis (76) and Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (60) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Boston College in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
28 / 47

Syracuse offensive lineman Kalan Ellis (76) and Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (60) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Boston College in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) picks off the ball intended for Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
29 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) picks off the ball intended for Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
30 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Syracuse offensive lineman Kalan Ellis (76) and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (60) move to block Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) during the first quarter of their NCAA football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
31 / 47

Syracuse offensive lineman Kalan Ellis (76) and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (60) move to block Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) during the first quarter of their NCAA football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
32 / 47

Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida running back Malik Davis (20) is tackled by Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, rear, and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) after rushing for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
33 / 47

Florida running back Malik Davis (20) is tackled by Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, rear, and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) after rushing for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
34 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas' Bijan Robinson (5) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
35 / 47

Texas' Bijan Robinson (5) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison plays against Oregon during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
36 / 47

Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison plays against Oregon during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) forces Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) to fumble the ball in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State recovered the ball for a touchdown and won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
37 / 47

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (9) forces Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) to fumble the ball in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State recovered the ball for a touchdown and won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) plays against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
38 / 47

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) plays against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) returns an interception for a touchdown against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
39 / 47

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) returns an interception for a touchdown against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn (54) looks to block against Florida defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
40 / 47

South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn (54) looks to block against Florida defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) is tackled by Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) and others after a short gain in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
41 / 47

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) is tackled by Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) and others after a short gain in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
42 / 47

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a touchdown past Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (25) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
43 / 47

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a touchdown past Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (25) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) gains yardage as he tries to get past Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (31) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams, right, during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
44 / 47

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) gains yardage as he tries to get past Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (31) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams, right, during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
45 / 47

South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (33) plays against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
46 / 47

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (33) plays against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn (54) looks to block against Florida defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
47 / 47

South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn (54) looks to block against Florida defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Be-The-First-To-Get-A-Jersey 1080x1080
SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Full of life: How Bijan Robinson fell in love with football

Those closest to the running back tell the dramatic origin story of a boy who survived an early scare and grew up truly obsessed with the game

news

Falcons add former Georgia State receiver to mix at position of need

Penny Hart signed a one-year deal with his hometown team on Thursday morning.

news

Analysis: Why no one should be surprised the Falcons took RB Bijan Robinson No. 8 overall

If you've been paying attention to the Falcons team-building strategy at all since Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith took over in Atlanta, you know they've consistently gone against the grain.

news

State of Falcons roster after 2023 NFL Draft

We take a look at strengths, weaknesses and unknowns of Falcons roster as currently constructed

news

Falcons agree to terms with six undrafted free agents

Group features three receivers, linebacker out of LSU

news

Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, his impact on Cordarrelle Patterson, Clark Phillips III and more

We also discuss Jalen Carter being available at No. 8 overall and Georgia players in the NFL Draft

news

Bair: Why Jeff Okudah, Jonnu Smith should be included in player haul from Falcons draft

We evaluate how Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith used all of the 2023 draft assets available to them, trades and selections alike

news

Scott and Tori break down the 2023 Falcons NFL Draft class

We discuss Bijan Robinson, the overall draft class and their favorite pick from Days 2 and 3

news

Falcons select OL Jovaughn Gwyn with the No. 225 overall NFL Draft pick

The Falcons also took DB DeMarcco Hellams in the 7th round.

news

Falcons select DeMarcco Hellams with the No. 224 overall NFL Draft pick

The Alabama defensive back led the Crimson Tide in tackles in 2022

news

Falcons select Clark Phillips III with No. 113 overall NFL Draft pick

The Utah product led the Pac-12 with six interceptions in 2022

Top News

Full of life: How Bijan Robinson fell in love with football

Question of the Week: Which new Falcons are you most excited to see during OTAs and minicamp?

Analysis: Why no one should be surprised the Falcons took RB Bijan Robinson No. 8 overall

State of Falcons roster after 2023 NFL Draft

Advertising