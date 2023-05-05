What does the Falcons roster still need following 2023 NFL Draft?

Offensive line (left guard specifically)

Here's what we know about the Falcons offensive line: Majority of the 2022 group is coming back, and the Falcons grabbed not one but two offensive linemen in the draft. They also (according to Spotrac) are one of the biggest spenders in the league when it comes to their active offensive line contracts, which makes sense considering the moves they made this offseason and last. All of this said, though, I still worry about the left guard position. It's - again - up for grabs as the Falcons go into a new season.

Could the Falcons have their starting left guard already on the roster? Absolutely. Do I think it hurts to bring in another veteran to compete for the spot? No, I don't.

Matt Hennessy should be a contender for the starting role after the Falcons gave him reps at left guard last year when Elijah Wilkinson was hurt. Then, there's Matthew Bergeron, the offensive lineman the Falcons moved up in the second round to get last Friday. Though exclusively a tackle in college, the Falcons' vision for Bergeron has him moving inside to guard.

All of this to say, the Falcons have options already at left guard.