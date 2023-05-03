Falcons add former Georgia State receiver to mix at position of need

Penny Hart signed a one-year deal with his hometown team on Thursday morning. 

May 03, 2023 at 04:09 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons didn't add a receiver in the NFL draft. They signed one less than a week after, though, and he's a local.

Roswell, Ga., native and Georgia State alum Penny Hart inked a deal with the Falcons, the team announced on Thursday. He spent his three previous professional seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, with 11 receptions for 82 yards to his credit. He has also played a good amount of time on special teams as well, which may be a way to earn a roster spot.

RELATED CONTENT:

Hart was excellent at Georgia State, with two seasons exceeding 1,000 yards. He had 19 touchdowns in his college career and averaged 14.6 yards per reception in that span.

According to NFL Network, Hart worked out for the Falcons on Tuesday afternoon.

While Falcons don't have a receiver outside Drake London working with multiple years left on his contract, they do have some options within the position group. London is the clear No. 1 wideout, with newcomers Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller expected to be significant contributors. KhaDarel Hodge re-signed with the team as well and seems like a good bet to make the 53-man roster. There will be several combatants for one or possibly two spots, with Hart and maybe some additions battling it out over the summer.

