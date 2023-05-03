Falcons add former Georgia State receiver to mix at position of need

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons didn't add a receiver in the NFL draft. They signed one less than a week after, though, and he's a local.

Roswell, Ga., native and Georgia State alum Penny Hart inked a deal with the Falcons, the team announced on Thursday. He spent his three previous professional seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, with 11 receptions for 82 yards to his credit. He has also played a good amount of time on special teams as well, which may be a way to earn a roster spot.

Hart was excellent at Georgia State, with two seasons exceeding 1,000 yards. He had 19 touchdowns in his college career and averaged 14.6 yards per reception in that span.

According to NFL Network, Hart worked out for the Falcons on Tuesday afternoon.