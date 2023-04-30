Bair: Why Jeff Okudah, Jonnu Smith should be included in player haul from Falcons draft

You have to look at the group in totality and evaluate how each pick was used. That's how you get a grasp of what was brought in with the Falcons selections.

It changes how the class is viewed, in my opinion. It now includes an established veteran tight end and a super-talented cornerback working to prove himself. Those guys will help the 2023 product immensely, especially if they find true form and realize vast potential.

Would you rather have Okudah or a shot at a fifth rounder? I'd take a former No. 3 overall pick hungry to prove himself after getting a fresh start, even with but one year left on his contract. I'd rather have Smith that pick No. 245, even if he's more expensive than a rookie. I would fixate too much on the length of their deals, though. Okudah's 24 and Jonnu Smith is 28, and the Falcons have the future cap flexibility to pay them if another contract is earned.

The goal is to acquire good players with the resources available. That's what Fontenot and Arthur Smith worked to do, either by drafting or trading those picks for players.

"They're all assets. We kind of look at it even with guys like that, like with Jeff Okudah or Jonnu," Fontenot said. "It's going to take a draft pick and somebody to go get them. It's more about that. You weigh it.

"If you are using this draft pick, you won't be able to draft a player there, but it's just literally when we really like players, no different than there are some players that we had to move around for some players we were patient with, but when we have passion and conviction, whether we're talking about a free agent, whether we're talking about a draft pick, you have to be disciplined.

"We just really wanted to go get them. So, we just look at it like they're assets to try to get the right results that we want."