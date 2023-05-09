One question for every Falcons position group, Part II: The defense

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- If you're reading this, I hope it means you've read Part I of this two-part series. As a refresher, we're taking a deeper look into the Falcons 2023 roster as it currently stands, highlighting one burning question for each position group. So, if you haven't read Part I of the series, in which the offensive position groups are highlighted, go do that right now.

RELATED CONTENT:

Or don't. You can read about the defense first and go back and read about the offense after. I am not picky about the order in which you read, just that you read. But I digress, let's get to the defense, a unit that looks drastically different than it did at this time last year.

Interior defensive line

How big will the impact of offseason moves be for this group Day 1?

This position, perhaps more than any other, got the biggest bump from 2022 to 2023. If last season showed us anything, it's that the Falcons had to pump money into the interior of its defensive line. Grady Jarrett, for all his power, needed help. Ta'Quon Graham did a good job in his starting role alongside Jarrett through the first half of 2022, but when Graham was sidelined with a season-ending knee injury, the need to bring along the defensive interior was evident. So, the Falcons pumped money and resources into the defensive front.

They went out and got someone defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen knows well, David Onyemata. Then, Eddie Goldman came out of retirement. Then, with a move that got the league talking, the Falcons added Calais Campbell, who can essentially play wherever the Falcons deem necessary on the defensive front. Graham will return, too, hoping to pick up right where he left off, which was a really good spot for the former fifth-round pick. The Falcons also have depth pieces returning as well. Timmy Horne and Jalen Dalton may be backups, but they do have starting experience, having to do so when Graham suffered his knee injury.

With all of this said, it begs the question: How quickly can these additions make an impact? How soon can we see offensive linemen pull off a double (even triple) team of Jarrett because they have to account for Onyemata, or Graham, or Campbell? How urgent is the need for offensive coordinators to account for more veteran talent along the Falcons defensive front?