Notes, observations from Day 1 of Falcons mandatory minicamp

ATLANTA -- The Falcons began mandatory minicamp on Tuesday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They'll practice again on Wednesday in Flowery Branch before breaking until reporting for training camp at the end of July.

All but four players on the active roster were at practice, and the Falcons had seven guys trying out this week. We dive into all of that and more in the next section.

Notes, observations from practice:

Roll call: As mentioned last week, Avery Williams is out for the year with an ACL injury so he was not in attendance on Tuesday. He underwent surgery last week according to head coach Arthur Smith. Also not in attendance for the first day of minicamp were Kyle Pitts and Caleb Huntley, both of whom are still working back to 100 percent following their in-season injuries last year. The Falcons were also without Eddie Goldman, who came out of retirement this offseason and is working back on a different track.

The Falcons hosted seven tryout guys this week, a few coming from the XFL.

Here's the full list: Chris Blair (WR), Matthew Trickett (K), Bless Austin (DB), Michael Jacobson (TE), D'Marcus Hayes (OL), Caeveon Patton (DL) and Albert Huggins (DL).

TQ's return: For the first time since his season-ending knee injury, Ta'Quon Graham made his full return to the practice field. He worked through individual drills during the final week of voluntary OTAs last week, but Tuesday's practice was the first time he'd been back in the rotation during team 11-on-11 drills. When asked about his return, Smith said physically Graham is back to where he needs to be, getting the knee cleared. It'll be the mental speed of the game that'll take time, the head coach said.

Asked about this mental adjustment, Graham said even though he's been in "the dungeon" and unable to practice (he laughed when he said this by the way), he still feels like he is keeping up with new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen's scheme. Graham has been in Atlanta for the offseason programs since they began. He's now able to do more physically, and for that, he's excited.

RELATED CONTENT:

Offensive line Pt. II: We don't really need to talk much about the first-team offensive line considering it's a group that feels set in stone. It's the No. 2s I want to focus on for a second. In case you're curious, here's the group that was working together for much of the 11-on-11 portion of practice on Tuesday (from left to right): Jalen Mayfield, Justin Shaffer, Ryan Neuzil, Matthew Bergeron and Tyler Vrabel. It was an interesting mix of linemen and one I'll be even more curious to see come August.

Mr. Blank stops by: Owner Arthur Blank dropped by Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the entirety of the Falcons first minicamp practice. He made his rounds, shaking hands and chatting up various players and coaches, but he spent a lot of time watching the defensive line drills. He chatted for a while with Grady Jarrett and Calais Campbell. He shook hands with Graham, seeming to welcome him back to the fold. Of all the positions on this Falcons team, the defensive line has undergone the biggest change. It would seem Blank was looking forward to seeing those changes up close.

Blank and Campbell already have a connection with the veteran defensive end, after a long phone call about charitable efforts and community impact helped convince Campbell to sign with the Falcons.