Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, MyCole Pruitt, Feleipe Franks, OTA standouts and more

We also discuss Yannick Ngakoue as a free-agent option in this Friday mailbag

Jun 09, 2023 at 02:55 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Editor's note: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

The offseason program is nearly complete. Only a mandatory minicamp stands between the Falcons and an extended dark period where most everyone at the Falcons training facility will find some mountains or a beach to disappear to. Yep, that includes me. Ha.

But we still have some business to attend to next week, and we'll enter minicamp armed with increased knowledge about this roster and how it's coming together. So let's talk about what I've seen and heard to this point.

RELATED CONTENT:

It's important to note we only get access to select practices, so it's hard to say anything definitive without a full picture of how everyone has done every day.

But there's still plenty to discuss in this Friday mailbag, and we'll start off in a familiar place. Where, might you ask? Talking about the quarterback.

bair-mail-6-9

Bud Carlyn from Milton, Fla.

Did not hear Ridder's name mentioned to often during the OTA observations. Did he not do well?

Bair: Don't think of omission as a sign of trouble. Tori and I have been focused on new guys, new schemes and new roles for existing players during the three OTA practices available to the media over anything else, leading our notes and observations to focus on those areas of the roster as it's made up.

That doesn't mean Desmond Ridder isn't performing well. If that were the case, we'd say so. And, to answer Martin Smith's question about Ridder, I wouldn't focus too much on video highlights. We've seen a solid sample of Desmond's offseason work, and I think he has been efficient and relatively accurate with his throws while getting used to a whole new batch of receivers outside of Drake London.

Arthur Smith railed against trying to overanalyze 7-on-7 completion percentage and minor moments in the spring and I think he's right to do so. The Falcons are working on things. They're trying to find sync. They're not trying to operate as they would in the game. That's why you have to put everything in proper context.

From what I've seen, Ridder has great command of the huddle. He's vocal as heck when things go right and when they go wrong. He has done a good job finding receivers and threading needles and operating the offense well. Has he been perfect? No. No one has and no one should be as coaches work to pair their scheme to their current personnel.

I would say that Desmond Ridder has been good and will continue to improve as we get into camp and the preseason. He needs reps. He's getting them right now. And, ask any of his teammates how Ridder is doing and they rave. Not with coach speak but with passionate support. That's insightful in itself.

Phillip Treiber from Macon, Ga.

Why are we still carrying Franks(TE) on the roster. My Cole Pruitt is the better option. Pruitt can at least catch the football and had good chemistry with Ridder.

Bair: I don't think it's an either/or situation, Phillip. The Falcons have six tight ends on the roster right now. They could easily add a seventh to the 90-man roster if they want. They have chosen, however, to go with the group they have.

It is somewhat surprising that MyCole Pruitt remains a free agent at this stage, considering that he was productive last season. He signed in August last year, so maybe he's waiting for the right fit to emerge. That's just a guess, though. I don't claim to know his situation at this time. He is an intriguing player who could be a pickup later on if he remains available.

Regarding Feleipe Franks, don't forget that the Falcons prize versatility and options. Franks gives them that on special teams and at tight end, where his size, athleticism and throwing ability can be advantageous if properly harnessed and developed. Why not let that play out for another offseason, with a 90-man roster? There's no reason to give up on all that in the spring or summer.

Kerry Miller from Centerville, Ga.

Scott and team, Now that OTAs have wrapped up is there that undrafted/unheralded player that you see that has a real shot to make the 53 man roster or the practice squad with a chance to be active on some game days? Thanks for doing all you guys do to keep us in the loop for the Falcons.

Bair: Interesting question, Kerry. It's a tough one to answer at this stage, considering the linemen can't put pads on. It's hard to say how any of those guys are doing until the summer. I will bring up two interesting skill players who have stood out to this point.

Receiver Slade Bolden has flashed, especially during Wednesday's practice open to the media. I also think undrafted running back Carlos Washington has shown quickness and burst at this early stage as well. So much so that it has to be reined in during jog throughs.

Everything I just said comes with a giant caveat often preached by Arthur Smith. You can't make the team in the spring. These are teaching sessions carefully orchestrated to improve communication and chemistry. They are not tryouts. So flashing now doesn't mean much. Ask this question again in the summer and I'll have a much better answer for you than I do right now.

Bobby Johnson from Los Angeles, Calif.

Any chance we kick the tires on a productive but often moving Yannick Ngakoue? I see red flags anytime a player averages 9 + sacks, but still gets released or not offered a long term deal. Each time he goes to a new team, his contract gets lower and lower. Do you think he would be worth it if the price is right say 1 year 5-7 million contract?

Bair: Discussing hypothetical contract terms is always a tough one, Bobby, so I'll just deal with the player and the Falcons situation up front. They like the collection of talent as currently assembled, believing Lorezno Carter and Arnold Ebiketie can create havoc from their weakside end/Jack linebacker/whatever-you-want-to-call it edge rusher spot. Those guys are good run players as well.

We have seen Yannick Ngakoue thrive as a pass rusher, especially, but there's no indication that I've seen of how much money he wants. He's an interesting player and could be a good option in the sub packages, but I believe the Falcons are committed to the pass rushers they have. They have invested higher picks in that area and are working to develop them. Ryan Nielsen is excellent at doing just that. Let's see what he can do with the guys already on the roster.

Call for questions

We'll have more mailbags before and after minicamp next week, so submit your questions right here for inclusion in one of those Bair Mail editions.

Offseason Practice | 06.08.23

Take a look at the 2023 Atlanta Falcons in action during offseason practice, presented by MegaFit Meals.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 21

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kivon Bennett #52 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 21

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kivon Bennett #52 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 21

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 21

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 21

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 21

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 21

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 21

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 21

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 21

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 21

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 21

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 21

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 21

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87, long snapper Liam McCullough #49, and tight end Tucker Fisk #43 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 21

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87, long snapper Liam McCullough #49, and tight end Tucker Fisk #43 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 21

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 21

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 21

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 21

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 21

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 21

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during OTA practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Notes, observations from final week of Falcons voluntary OTAs

Jeff Okudah vs. Drake London, DeAngelo Malone in different role, plus more of Dee Alford at nickel.

news

'I'm as confident as ever, man': Why Bud Dupree believes he's ready to help Falcons pass rush get revved up

Veteran edge rusher believes new-look defensive line could be a force

news

Falcons sign defensive lineman Carlos Davis

Jalen Dalton was released in a corresponding move

news

Avery Williams out for the year with knee injury

Williams was the Falcons primary punt return man since he was drafted two years ago.

news

Bair Mail: On Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts, prospect of more offseason signings and Eddie Goldman

Versatile tight ends should add an an air of unpredictability to Falcons offense

news

Falcons sign OL Matthew Bergeron to rookie deal

Atlanta moved up in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft to select the Syracuse lineman at No. 38 overall.

news

'He has something you can't teach': How the Falcons decided on Clark Phillips III in 2023 NFL Draft

When it came time for the the No. 113 overall pick in this year's draft, the Falcons went after something that can't be taught: Fearlessness.

news

Falcons sign defensive back Breon Borders

Jamal Peters was released in a corresponding move

news

Why keeping Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary together was key for Falcons offseason

The Falcons signed Lindstrom to a contract extension and brought McGary back on a three-year deal

news

Notes, observations from Falcons open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

We break down the best moments of an exciting 7-on-7 period, spotlight the wide receivers and catch up with Arnold Ebiketie.

news

Bair Mail: On the Kaden Elliss, Troy Andersen partnership, Zach Harrison, DeAndre Hopkins and more

We also discuss John FitzPatrick's progress in this Friday mailbag

Top News

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, MyCole Pruitt, Feleipe Franks, OTA standouts and more

Offseason Practice | 06.08.23

Notes, observations from final week of Falcons voluntary OTAs

'I'm as confident as ever, man': Why Bud Dupree believes he's ready to help Falcons pass rush get revved up

Advertising