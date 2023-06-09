Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, MyCole Pruitt, Feleipe Franks, OTA standouts and more

Phillip Treiber from Macon, Ga.

Why are we still carrying Franks(TE) on the roster. My Cole Pruitt is the better option. Pruitt can at least catch the football and had good chemistry with Ridder.

Bair: I don't think it's an either/or situation, Phillip. The Falcons have six tight ends on the roster right now. They could easily add a seventh to the 90-man roster if they want. They have chosen, however, to go with the group they have.

It is somewhat surprising that MyCole Pruitt remains a free agent at this stage, considering that he was productive last season. He signed in August last year, so maybe he's waiting for the right fit to emerge. That's just a guess, though. I don't claim to know his situation at this time. He is an intriguing player who could be a pickup later on if he remains available.

Regarding Feleipe Franks, don't forget that the Falcons prize versatility and options. Franks gives them that on special teams and at tight end, where his size, athleticism and throwing ability can be advantageous if properly harnessed and developed. Why not let that play out for another offseason, with a 90-man roster? There's no reason to give up on all that in the spring or summer.

Kerry Miller from Centerville, Ga.

Scott and team, Now that OTAs have wrapped up is there that undrafted/unheralded player that you see that has a real shot to make the 53 man roster or the practice squad with a chance to be active on some game days? Thanks for doing all you guys do to keep us in the loop for the Falcons.

Bair: Interesting question, Kerry. It's a tough one to answer at this stage, considering the linemen can't put pads on. It's hard to say how any of those guys are doing until the summer. I will bring up two interesting skill players who have stood out to this point.

Receiver Slade Bolden has flashed, especially during Wednesday's practice open to the media. I also think undrafted running back Carlos Washington has shown quickness and burst at this early stage as well. So much so that it has to be reined in during jog throughs.