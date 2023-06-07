Notes, observations from final week of Falcons voluntary OTAs

OK Jack: Since Ryan Nielsen was hired as the Falcons next defensive coordinator, I've really wondered about how he planned to use DeAngelo Malone. Previously a late-round pick as a defensive end, Malone didn't really fit what I considered to be the look of Nielsen's preferred edge presence. When looking at players like Bud Dupree or Calais Campbell (or even a heftier Arnold Ebiketie) who's frames are as big as they come, Malone's smaller frame didn't seem to fit.

Well, his potential usage in Nielsen's scheme became a bit clearer on Wednesday with Malone being utilized in certain packages as the Jack. It didn't happen all the time, but it was happening enough to take notice. Malone was even getting reps at the spot with the would-be first-team defense, prior to the defense switching into their nickel package with Alford. It went without saying that Malone's role in this defense would changed with Nielsen coming in, but it's nice to see the plan for Malone in action.

OMDee: We've talked about Dee Alford a bit already, but so far through OTAs I've come to really notice how much the Falcons rely on him as a role player. He's taking all of the first-team nickel reps (context here is important though as Hughes hasn't been at the last two voluntary open practices). But we've also previously mentioned how Alford is set to be a top contender for the punt returner role that has been left vacant by Williams. The longer Alford has been in Atlanta the more he's shown that he can be an asset in a couple different roles.

The matchup that'll be the highlight of camp: I have to say, it's quite fun watching Drake London and Jeff Okudah go at it on the field. It'll be even more fun when pads go on. These two were matched up with each other a few times on Wednesday and each guy had his moment in the sun. Okudah's came first as he got good position on London to get a hand on the ball for a PBU when London cut back to the ball down the sideline. The defense - Nielsen and Jerry Gray included - were pretty fired up about the play.