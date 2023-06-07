Bair Mail: On Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts, prospect of more offseason signings and Eddie Goldman

Jim McIntosh from Park City, Utah

Love the updates on OTAs and all the FAs and draft picks…. but really haven't heard anything on Eddie Goldman.

Bair: That's correct. Instead of me giving you one, I'll defer to Arthur Smith here. Before we get there, a little recap: Goldman spent the 2022 season on the reserve-retired list, played 14 games the year before and sat out 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. So he hasn't played much lately, and the Falcons have a plan for getting him back in the mix.

"There's a return to play plan that we've been in contact with Eddie," Arthur Smith said. "If we didn't trust Eddie, we wouldn't have kept him. We're excited, but we have to make sure we're smart about that return to play. I think when you've missed that amount of time, you can't all of a sudden expect to play 100 plays the first practice of training camp. So, there's a progression there. We're aware. We're constantly looking at that, no different than a guy coming off injury. There will be a plan for TQ [Graham], Kyle [Pitts].

"We're trying to be smart. We know we're planning to play 20-21 games. So, when you do that, we need to be ready to roll September 10 and need to be playing our best football at the end of the year. That goal is in mind. With all of our players, we have different plans. We'll be smart with Eddie, but we're excited that he's still here."

