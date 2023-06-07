Bair Mail: On Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts, prospect of more offseason signings and Eddie Goldman

Versatile tight ends should add an an air of unpredictability to Falcons offense

Jun 07, 2023 at 07:00 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Another OTA wrapped on Friday, and we talked to tons of players and coaches before and after the open session at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

And I mean, tons. Like, more than a dozen by my count.

RELATED CONTENT:

It was a great day to gain some insight, with more opportunities following OTA sessions on Wednesday afternoon and the following Tuesday. They also offer unique opportunities to watch a full session. They aren't run at still speed or with pads, but it's still good to see so many new Falcons in action.

We're nowhere close to putting the full puzzle together, but there are some interesting pieces out there on display.

Let's get to your questions on this fine Wednesday morning right, about, now:

bair-mail-67

Barry Wynn from Rex, Ga.

Hey Scott, since the Falcons have a nice tight end room, the alignments they can use can be a benefit to the team. Two tight end sets can be manipulated to move players around. The defending national champs used two tight end sets to great success. I see Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith can be used similarly if Ragone and Smith desire to. It is feasible on occasion you could even use three tight ends to disguise what you are doing.

Bair: I would anticipate the Falcons using multiple tight end sets, like, all the time.

Falcons head coach/offensive mastermind Arthur Smith was a former tight ends coach who has an affinity for the position and how its versatility can help an offense become unpredictable. That will be accentuated by the fact that Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith. Can play well in so many different spots.

Pitts can play in-line, in the slot or out wide as well as most any receiver. The game tape will show you that. It will also validate the fact that Jonnu Smith can play well in-line, as a receiver or even as a full back.

That will allow Arthur Smith to do so, so much, especially when combined with the versatility Bijan Robinson and Cordarrelle Patterson. You can line up in 22 personnel and do almost anything. That will be the fun part about this Falcons offense – how Arthur Smith deploys all these skill players while operating behind a stout offensive line.

Also, to answer Michael Curtin's question, Arthur Smith alluded to the fact Kyle Pitts could be ready to play by the start of the regular season.

Beegoul Ho from Seoul, South Korea

My favorite player is Koo. My family love him so much. My question is about salary cap. Do we have enough money to make mini splash on offense maybe receiver or maybe defense edge rusher? Thank you..

Bair: Thank you so much for checking in! Always enjoy hearing from Falcons fans from overseas. And you've picked a good favorite player in Younghoe Koo. Great guy. Great kicker.

Now on to your question. The Falcons have some functional cap space left, per OverTheCap.com, and they could add another veteran. But it'd have to be the right player at the right price. It might be worth rolling with the guys you've got through minicamp and then making assessments closer to the start of training camp. There aren't many issues that a free agent available in June can fix.

There are plenty of interesting names out there who could fit here, including Frank Clark, Bradley Roby and maybe guard Gabe Jackson.

Jim McIntosh from Park City, Utah

Love the updates on OTAs and all the FAs and draft picks…. but really haven't heard anything on Eddie Goldman.

Bair: That's correct. Instead of me giving you one, I'll defer to Arthur Smith here. Before we get there, a little recap: Goldman spent the 2022 season on the reserve-retired list, played 14 games the year before and sat out 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. So he hasn't played much lately, and the Falcons have a plan for getting him back in the mix.

"There's a return to play plan that we've been in contact with Eddie," Arthur Smith said. "If we didn't trust Eddie, we wouldn't have kept him. We're excited, but we have to make sure we're smart about that return to play. I think when you've missed that amount of time, you can't all of a sudden expect to play 100 plays the first practice of training camp. So, there's a progression there. We're aware. We're constantly looking at that, no different than a guy coming off injury. There will be a plan for TQ [Graham], Kyle [Pitts].

"We're trying to be smart. We know we're planning to play 20-21 games. So, when you do that, we need to be ready to roll September 10 and need to be playing our best football at the end of the year. That goal is in mind. With all of our players, we have different plans. We'll be smart with Eddie, but we're excited that he's still here."

Call for questions

Let's do the same routine as last week. Submit some questions about OTA observations right here and I'll try to provide you with some updates in Friday's mailbag. I'll try to answer a bunch of questions in that one.

2023 First Look Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Take a look at the Atlanta Falcons in action during the 2023 First Look practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 27

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 27

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 27

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 is interviewed during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 27

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 is interviewed during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 looks on during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 looks on during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 27

Fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 27

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 27

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The Dirty Birds Marching Band perform during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 27

The Dirty Birds Marching Band perform during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 walk onto the field during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 27

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 walk onto the field during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 catches the ball during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 catches the ball during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 27

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith gives a press conference during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 27

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith gives a press conference during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 before the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 27

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 before the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76, Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 27

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76, Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 before the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 before the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 27

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 and Atlanta Falcons senior assistant Steve Hoffman during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 and Atlanta Falcons senior assistant Steve Hoffman during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Young fans look on during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 27

Young fans look on during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 27

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 before the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 27

Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 before the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 27

Atlanta Falcons players during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 27

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 interacts with fans during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players huddle on the field during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 27

Atlanta Falcons players huddle on the field during the First Look open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Be-The-First-To-Get-A-Jersey 1080x1080
SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Notes, observations from final week of Falcons voluntary OTAs

Jeff Okudah vs. Drake London, DeAngelo Malone in different role, plus more of Dee Alford at nickel.

news

'I'm as confident as ever, man': Why Bud Dupree believes he's ready to help Falcons pass rush get revved up

Veteran edge rusher believes new-look defensive line could be a force

news

Falcons sign defensive lineman Carlos Davis

Jalen Dalton was released in a corresponding move

news

Avery Williams out for the year with knee injury

Williams was the Falcons primary punt return man since he was drafted two years ago.

news

Falcons sign OL Matthew Bergeron to rookie deal

Atlanta moved up in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft to select the Syracuse lineman at No. 38 overall.

news

'He has something you can't teach': How the Falcons decided on Clark Phillips III in 2023 NFL Draft

When it came time for the the No. 113 overall pick in this year's draft, the Falcons went after something that can't be taught: Fearlessness.

news

Falcons sign defensive back Breon Borders

Jamal Peters was released in a corresponding move

news

Why keeping Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary together was key for Falcons offseason

The Falcons signed Lindstrom to a contract extension and brought McGary back on a three-year deal

news

Notes, observations from Falcons open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

We break down the best moments of an exciting 7-on-7 period, spotlight the wide receivers and catch up with Arnold Ebiketie.

news

Bair Mail: On the Kaden Elliss, Troy Andersen partnership, Zach Harrison, DeAndre Hopkins and more

We also discuss John FitzPatrick's progress in this Friday mailbag

news

What Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson hope to learn from each together

There will be plenty of touches to go around for both top young running backs and Cordarrelle Patterson

Top News

Notes, observations from final week of Falcons voluntary OTAs

'I'm as confident as ever, man': Why Bud Dupree believes he's ready to help Falcons pass rush get revved up

Avery Williams out for the year with knee injury

'He has something you can't teach': How the Falcons decided on Clark Phillips III in 2023 NFL Draft

Advertising