Falcons sign OL Matthew Bergeron to rookie deal

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have signed offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron to his rookie deal, the organization announced on Tuesday. In the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Falcons traded their No. 44 and 110 overall picks to Indianapolis for the opportunity to take the Syracuse lineman at No. 38 overall.

Bergeron's rookie contract is estimated to have a total value of $8.97 million, carrying a cap hit of $1.63 million in 2023. These estimations are according to OverTheCap.com.

RELATED CONTENT:

Though a primary tackle in college, the Falcons' plan for Bergeron sees the lineman moving inside to guard. Outside of one practice at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, during the pre-draft process, Bergeron has never played guard. The Falcons believe that his skill set as a lineman will translate from outside to inside at the next level, though.