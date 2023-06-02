Notes, observations from Falcons open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Your weekly offensive line update: Jalen Mayfield was playing right tackle on Friday, a position he manned extensively at the University of Michigan and some during his rookie training camp with the Falcons. He moved inside to left guard later that preseason and started most of the year there, but that position has heavy competition in Matt Hennessy and second-round pick Matt Bergeron. It's possible he's just cross training – that happens a lot this time of year – and versatility is prized up front. There might be some room to make the team as a swing tackle, especially after Germain Ifedi's release.

Also notable in the offensive line rotation is Jovaughn Gwyn's continued reps at center. Moving Gwyn to center was something the Falcons said they would do after they drafted the South Carolina lineman, but he keeps getting more and more reps sandwiched between Bergeron and Justin Shaffer with a specific group of young linemen. With Hennessy taking all of his reps at left guard, developing depth behind Drew Dalman at center is necessary.

Bulking up: Talking to the media for the first time this offseason, Arnold Ebiketie said a goal of his after his rookie season was to add on a little more weight to his frame. He didn't give an exact number, but noted he still has a few more pounds he wants to add. Asked whether or not this was the coaching staff's suggestion to him or something he felt he needed to do, Ebiketie said the latter.

With the NFL season being so much longer than the college season, Ebiketie said his rookie year showed him how important it is to be in the best possible shape as the season starts so that you can remain at a good weight-to-muscle mass throughout the season's entirety. It's something he really wanted to put an emphasis on this offseason to see more consistency in his play in Year 2.