Bair Mail: On Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, Troy Andersen, Caleb Huntley and more

Justin Kasian from Washington, D.C.

With a lack of clear receiver hierarchy behind Drake London this year (tentatively Hollins/Miller as two and three), do you think the Falcons will opt to hold on to a larger number of fringe guys like Hodge, Hart, Ali/Bolden to shore up some depth if no one clearly stands out or do you think Smith will opt to rely on the hybrid success of our versatile players at RB and TE namely Pitts, Robinson, CP, and Jonnu Smith by using them all over the field as he has mentioned? Can't wait for the season!

Bair: I agree with you, Justin, that it's tough to separate skill players into position groups. We're going to see Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson and Cordarrelle Patterson in the pattern a lot. Like, for realsies.

That's why the receiver hierarchy doesn't matter as much in Atlanta as it might for other teams. I do think that Mack Hollins is the clear No. 2 receiver. Scotty Miller is the No. 3 at this point.

I don't think it means the Falcons will keep more receivers that normal. The answer could well be five, which is typical in the league. I would think Drake London, Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller and KhaDarel Hodge are virtual locks. There could be a battle for a fifth spot, with an opportunity for someone to prove themselves. Or they could go with four and keep an extra tight end or running back, knowing they'll help the receiver position a ton.

All that said, I think Hollins and Miller are off to a great start. Hollins is a big dude and plays like one. He doesn't drop passes and could be a reliable option who can win in single coverage. He's also an outgoing personality that enhances the receiver meeting room. Miller is quick and clearly excited about the prospect of an enhanced role over what he had in Tampa.