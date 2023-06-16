Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier, Bud Dupree, Desmond Ridder and Falcons who need to step up in camp

Geoffrey Cobb from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Normally starting quarterbacks play little during the pre-season, but Des Ridder has little game experience and could gain being on the field. Does the coach give him more looks in the pre-season or fearing injury do you keep him on the bench a lot in games that do not matter?

Bair: That's something we'll have to see play out, Geoffrey, but I think it's an interesting topic, so let's talk about it. In my experience, an established starting quarterback in a scheme he knows gets a preseason series or two, max.

This may be a situation where Desmond Ridder might get a few more, an old school stance of a little bit in the first game, a decent sum in the second game and virtually nothing in the finale.

Taylor Heinicke could benefit from time working in a new scheme, especially if he's not going to do much once the regular season starts.

It's all ultimately up to head coach Arthur Smith and what he has seen from Ridder in training camp and preseason practices. If Ridder looks locked in, especially in joint practices versus Miami, don't risk it. Also, if Ridder's going to play, the first unit offensive line needs to play with him. That's another risk assessment right there.