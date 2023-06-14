Falcons to build new locker room, strength and conditioning center at training facility

Construction on the strength and conditioning expansion and dining upgrades will begin shortly after this week's mandatory minicamp, with the hope it will be complete early in 2024. The new locker rooms will be built starting at the end of the 2023 season and will be ready for use in 2024. They'll be more than twice as large as the current space, with 90 permanent lockers to accommodate expanded rosters. The equipment room will also expand, as well as locker rooms for coaches and staff.