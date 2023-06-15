Attack and be aggressive: How new coordinator Ryan Nielsen has set tone for Falcons defense

That's an opinion shared by several veterans working with Nielsen for the first time.

"Ryan is intense; he's a great guy, though, very learned," outside linebacker Bud Dupree said. "He knows a ton about football, which is something I found out despite the short amount of time I've been with him. He's always trying to squeeze something out of the game for you so you can have a greater effect on the game. I like him as a coach, one of the better coaches in this league. Being here with him, I have so much respect for him."

Dupree, Campbell, Bates and other Falcons veterans interviewed for this story have been around long enough to know the difference between sound and substance. That's why their early reviews carry weight. They could just provide player-speak. Instead they give detail, anecdotal evidence and reverence for how Nielsen approaches his craft.

Let's add another Nielsen descriptor to the conversation, one that might fit him best.

Passionate.

"I can be a little fiery, but it's with a passion," Nielsen said. "You have to be passionate and you have to be yourself. You love the energy on the practice field and the conversations with the players. That's the most important thing, the relationships with the players. You have to be active and listen to guys and get to know them.

"But, yeah. It's a passionate, fiery game with a lot of emotion and it comes out sometimes."

Dave Huxtable knows Nielsen as well or better than anyone on the Falcons staff. The team's senior defensive assistant started working with Nielsen a decade back, when he was N.C. State defensive coordinator and Nielsen was his line coach. He understands how Nielsen operates, how he develops talent and how he builds relationships with players.

It all starts, Huxtable says, with an unwavering commitment to getting better at all aspects of the job.