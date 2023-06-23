One burning question for every position group post-minicamp, Pt. II: The defense

Edge rusher

Can the Falcons consistently get after the quarterback off the edge?

I wouldn't necessarily go that far. While those guys have excellent track records rushing the passer, they haven't been downright dominant recently in that area. If one or both can find top form with the snaps they're given, the Falcons will be able to get after it. Dupree is finally healthy and supremely confident he'll get after it in Atlanta. You know Campbell will give fans quality snaps. Is that enough to be ferocious off the edge? Not unless they get support from the JACK linebacker/hybrid edge spot. They need Lorenzo Carter to be impactful. They need Arnold Ebiketie to take the next step and realize vast potential.