Falcons place Caleb Huntley on physically unable to perform list

Jul 20, 2023 at 04:49 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons have placed running back Caleb Huntley on the active physically unable to perform list, the organization announced on Thursday afternoon.

That's no surprise, considering Huntley suffered an Achilles' tendon injury in a Week 15 loss to the New Orleans last season. Those injuries take significant time to rehab, meaning he wasn't expected to start training camp on time with his teammates next week.

Huntley has consistently been at the team's training complex in Flowery Branch, Ga., rehabbing the injury.

Head coach Arthur Smith wouldn't put a timetable on Huntley's return when asked about him during the offseason program.

"With Caleb, again we'll just assess but I'm optimistic and I don't want to put that out there so I'm not going to give you a date," Smith said on June 13, "but certainly trending in a positive direction."

That can still be the case, even with him heading to the PUP list. He can be removed from the PUP list -- he remains part of the 90-man roster -- at any time during the preseason or he can remain on in heading into the regular season. If he's shifted to reserve/PUP before the regular season starts and remains there after the initial 53-man roster is set, he has to remain there for at least the first four regular-season games.

Huntley has been a real asset to the Falcons backfield since emerging last season, with 76 carries for 336 yards (4.9 ypc) in 2022.

16x9 v2
