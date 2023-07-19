Falcons Building Blocks: Troy Andersen has opportunity to lead Falcons defensive charge

Troy Andersen was a sleeper candidate for this list, but not one who's importance in this defense should be overlooked. No, he enters into his second year in the league trending upwards, right where you want him to be.

The Falcons drafted Andersen with the No. 58 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. As a reminder, that was a spot the Falcons picked up when they traded Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans.

At the time, the pick was a head scratcher for some. Very few knew much about the linebacker from Montana State, but the more people found out about him the more they liked. Having transitioned from quarterback to full-time linebacker in his final year with the Bobcats, Andersen went on to become an FCS All-American and the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. By the NFL Scouting Combine in February 2022, Andersen was turning heads with his 40-time and agility. (In case you forgot: He ran a 4.42 at 245 pounds). But at the time he was drafted, linebacker depth wasn't really an issue for the Falcons. Despite Foye Oluokun being picked up in free agency by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Falcons went out and signed Rashaan Evans to replace him. They still had Deion Jones and Mykal Walker on the roster. So, why did they need Anderson? Well, a year later and with Andersen cementing himself as a primary starter, we now know why.

Though Andersen didn't begin his first year in the league last year as a starter, he grew into the role. In terms of raw talent and ability, it all was there for Andersen. Falcons inside linebackers coach Frank Bush said last year that Andersen's first season in the league was all about refining that rawness. You began to see that refined nature towards the backend of the 2022 season, although there's an argument to be made that it happened before the final four games in which Andersen started.

When Walker suffered a groin injury and had to miss the Falcons Week 6 game against the 49ers, Andersen got his first league start, and with it he showed off exactly why the Falcons wanted him. He finished the game with a season-high 13 tackles. This coming after Falcons fans saw his speed in action on special teams when he blocked a punt for a touchdown against the Rams a few weeks before.