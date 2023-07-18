Falcons secondary preview: Quality play from Jeff Okudah, Richie Grant could take pass defense to next level

That doesn't mean everything is set and secure.

Well, except for Terrell and Bates. Expectations for those two should be sky high, with great odds they'll meet them.

Question marks remain for the others.

We have both a young and experienced group. It kind of reminds me of what we had in Cincinnati," Bates said during the offseason program. "There's a lot of prove as a team and personally for so many of our guys. That's a big deal. I remember being in those shoes the last couple years. The sense of urgency kind of picks up."

There's clearly motivation to show well in 2023. That's clearly true for Okudah.

We know he's a supreme talent, but he needs to show he can build on the positivity from a 2022 Lions campaign where he remained healthy after previous injury setbacks and proved tough to complete a pass against. If that happens, and he responds well to coaches Jerry Gray and Steven Jackson, the Falcons will be in great shape.