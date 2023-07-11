How Bijan Robinson made a quality first impression on Falcons players, coaches

Look, Robinson has to go out there and prove it. He knows that. His teammates do, too. He hasn't done anything in the NFL yet, so we'll pause on stoking too many coals on the hype train engine.

This story is about impressions made, nothing more. There's a lot you can't tell about a rookie running back in practices without pads. As Arthur Smith often says, the offseason program is essentially a passing camp.

There are other things one can see, however, with a keen eye for the game.

"Certain dudes, you can just see the way they move, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. "That it's special the way you carry yourself. He's going to be a heck of a player. He's put so much tape out already through his college career but I am sure they are going to have a great plan for him. I don't see him missing a beat. The better he does, the better for the team."

What exactly is it, Grady, that makes you think that?

"I think just the movement skills," he said. "… When you've been in the league going on nine years now you know with certain guys just look different."

If there's an opinion to intrinsically trust on the matter of versatile running backs, Cordarrelle Patterson is your guy. The veteran knows a thing or two about being successful doing a little bit of everything well. He also knows how such a skill set will play within the structure of Arthur Smith's offensive scheme.

Even Patterson has come away with respect for Robinson and is interested in seeing how he turns out. While Patterson will certainly offer some counsel on the field and in meeting rooms, he also believes Robinson will do just fine after getting to know him a little bit.