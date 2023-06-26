Analysis: Why Tyler Allgeier has the right mindset after Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson

Some would say this answer is the opposite of human nature. That is, if you believe human nature has a foundation in self preservation. It's also an indication of the Falcons vision for their running backs: That even though they have three capable backs in Robinson, Allgeier and (don't forget) Cordarrelle Patterson, they all have different skillsets despite having an "RB" beside their names on a roster.

Like Allgeier pointed out, there are things to take from each other's game that could ultimately help their own. I asked Pitre to expound upon this idea using Robinson and Allgeier as the comparison.

His answer was thorough and sheds a little more light on what the Falcons believe each back's strengths are in this scheme.

"When you look at Tyler, you look at his style of play," Pitre said. "He's a physical guy. He's a yards-after-contact guy. He does a great job of taking care of the ball, but he does have some sneaky elusiveness to him. Then, you look at Bijan, and he's an elusive guy and he can do all these things catching the ball. But I think when you look at what Tyler can help Bijan with, it's, 'I can help you learn how to get yards after contact.'

"Sometimes when you have a guy like Bijan who has so much elusiveness, they always want to make people miss, but I truly believe - and we believe - that we want to force people to have to tackle us."

It goes back to the philosophy head coach Arthur Smith lives by, which is based in physicality at the line of scrimmage. Games, Smith has said time and time again, are won and lost in the trenches. It's why the Falcons have pumped the money that have into the offensive line, giving gargantuan contracts to Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom, as well as bringing back Kaleb McGary. It's why when Smith compliments Allgeier's running style he always leans on the notion that Allgeier - because of his physical running style - gets harder to tackle as the game goes on.

Pitre said that's all by design, along with the inclusion of Robinson.

"There's a reason we have certain body types in that room," Pitre said. "We want to force people to tackle us and do it over, and over, and over again. Because eventually we believe through our training and our preparation that we'll be the ones standing at the end because we train a certain way."

That, and Robinson, Allgeier and Patterson all pack a different sort of punch. Like heavy weight boxers, there are different weight classes with boxers leaning on their own personal strengths of speed or power or brains. When it comes to the running back position in Atlanta, the idea is no different. The only difference is that they're not fighting each other.