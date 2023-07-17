Falcons Building Blocks: Drake London "looks so much more athletic" heading into Year 2 with Falcons

During the Falcons OTA period this spring, Drake London was asked if the start of his second year in the league was a breath of fresh air. His answer?

"It's the biggest breath of fresh air that you could ever think of," he said.

London had been going nonstop since his final year at USC in 2021. An ankle injury kept him steadily rehabbing all the way up to his pro day. It wasn't an injury that kept the Falcons interest at bay, though, with Atlanta using their No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on London, the first receiver taken off the board.

For London's role in Arthur Smith's offense, the need for him would begin immediately. At the time, Calvin Ridley was suspended for the year. The Falcons would go on to trade him to Jacksonville for a fresh start, but his absence would mean the Falcons would need London to step into that vacated WR1 role as soon as he stepped foot in Flowery Branch. And he did.

"His first year we put so much on his plate," Falcons wide receivers coach T.J. Yates said of London in 2022. "From Day 1, we threw everything at him."

By the time the preseason arrived, London was well engrained in the offense. He was a staple of it, and expectations were high. But between the ankle injury he had just recovered from and a preseason injury that set him on the sideline for a bit, Yates said he doesn't believe London "was truly himself until midseason."

Once London did, he put up numbers akin to that of his draft status. London finished the season with 72 receptions and 866 receiving yards. He averaged 12 yards a catch and caught four touchdown passes. Three of London's best games, though, came at the end of the season when Desmond Ridder was his quarterback. Ridder will be the Falcons starting quarterback in 2023, and if anyone is pleased about this decision it should be London.