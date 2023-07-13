What Jerry Gray said about A.J. Terrell, Jessie Bates III and Jeff Okudah

"No. 1 he did his job but he also communicated. He's talking. He's doing things that you see on film and you're wondering, 'OK. How did they do that?' because you know that its not always coaching. Trust me, it's a little bit past that. And I understand that. When guys on the football field can take something from the meeting and say, 'Hey guys, Richie, Hawk, we are going to do this. This is how we're going to get it done. Let's go make sure the coaches understand this is how we see it and now we're going to take it to the field.' Then, on Sunday, they do exactly what they say they're going to do. That's when you're going to get more trust and that's when they're going to make more plays, and you're going to get more trust out of coaches. But the thing is that if you say you're going to do something and you don't do it, you get less trust. That's the thing that we're looking for and we want him to bring in here."