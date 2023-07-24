Falcons Building Blocks: Chris Lindstrom to anchor offensive line for a long time

Right guard signed a contract extension that links him to Falcons through 2028 season

Jul 24, 2023 at 08:00 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons Building Blocks series is a week-long series of stories that focuses in on certain talent that will be counted on throughout the course of the 2023 year in Atlanta, and beyond.

Two years ago, when I authored this series, and I had certain requirements and marks the players on this list must have. They had to be on a rookie contract. They had to be 27 years old and younger. They had to be thriving already, "with leadership qualities and potential for even better down the road." Though this list follows a similar pattern, like last year, there are no such requirements for the 2023 list compiled and authored by me and Tori McElhaney.

We're looking at players the Falcons can build around, regardless of age, overall status or contract details. The Falcons have a young foundation set. So, who are the main pillars of that foundation?

By Scott Bair

lindstrom.blocks

Arthur Smith said this offseason that the Falcons offensive line would be a foundational element of this organization. He wasn't lying.

Atlanta has invested heavily in its front, with the biggest paycheck now going to a young guard regarded among the best in the NFL. Chris Lindstrom signed a five-year contract extension that links him to Atlanta through the 2028 season. He'll be just 31 at that time, relatively young for an offensive lineman, and could end up like Grady Jarrett or Jake Matthews in earning a third contract from the same club.

RELATED CONTENT:

That's a rarity is this day and age, where player movement remains high. Lindstrom could do that if he remains healthy, considering he's exactly the player the Falcons love. He's a hard worker committed to his craft. He's darn good at what he does. And he's a great locker room guy.

You've got to pay a premium for such a combination, and the Falcons didn't hesitate rewarding someone of high character and production.

"You take Chris Lindstrom – we believe he's an impact player with a rare makeup," GM Terry Fontenot said in late April. "Everything that he's about, that's what we're about."

Lindstrom got paid coming off a career year. Analytics site Pro Football Focus rated him the best run blocking guard in the league. He allowed just two sacks and nine overall quarterback pressures all season, without a single one from Week 11 on. He and Kaleb McGary were vital helping the Falcons ground game, which often worked going to the right side.

He was also named the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year, making a contract extension feel inevitable during this offseason. The Falcons announced the new deal at the start of the NFL league year and, even after the team made so many moves, they didn't hand out a bigger contract.

Lindstrom made it clear he wanted to remain in Atlanta and will do so for some time. He also understands that big money creates bigger expectations for him. He's ready to assume a leadership role and help his team take the next step after five straight sub. 500 campaigns.

"There's a belief in what we're doing and a belief that we're going to be successful here," Lindstrom said. "We know that we need to go win games and we're putting in the work required to go do that. The end goal is to win a Super Bowl, but how do you go about doing that? It's the day-to-day, working every single drill in the moment and keep stacking them together."

2023 Atlanta Falcons Creative Days | Offense

Get excited for training camp by taking a look at our offensive players from the 2023 Atlanta Falcons Creative Days.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 37

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 37

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 37

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 37

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 37

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 37

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 37

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 37

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 37

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 37

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday June 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 37

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday June 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday June 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 37

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday June 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 37

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 37

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday June 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 37

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday June 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 37

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 37

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 37

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 37

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 37

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday June 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 37

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday June 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 37

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 37

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 37

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 37

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 37

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 37

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 37

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 37

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 37

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 37

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 37

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 37

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 37

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 37

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 37

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 37

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Calais Campbell goes on NFI list in flurry of Falcons moves

Team signs MyCole Pruitt, waives running back Caleb Huntley in corresponding transaction

news

Drake London, A.J. Terrell, Calais Campbell enter Falcons camp relaxed, refreshed and ready to attack 2023 campaign

Three stars discuss their offseasons, staying healthy and camp life in Atlanta

news

Bair: Why it will be fascinating to watch Falcons head into phase of Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith era

Finally set with a roster not hindered salary-cap constraints, Falcons have real chance to compete in NFC South

news

Falcons defensive front preview: Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, Bud Dupree will help Grady Jarrett try to generate pressure

New coordinator Ryan Nielsen will play a significant role in effort to get after quarterback, shut down the run

news

Falcons Building Blocks: A.J. Terrell has potential to be elite corner representing hometown over long term

Clemson product, Atlanta native has become shutdown corner over three professional seasons

news

Falcons place Caleb Huntley on physically unable to perform list

Running back suffered an Achilles' tendon injury against the Saints late last season

news

Falcons run game preview: Continuity up front, dynamic running backs should make Falcons efficient on the ground

Chris Lindstrom will lead tough, cohesive offensive line blocking for Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson

news

Falcons Building Blocks: Bijan Robinson has potential to make instant (and profound) impact on Falcons offense

University of Texas alum has versatility to play several spots in Arthur Smith's system

news

Question of the Week: What will be the most exciting position battle to watch through Falcons training camp?

Tori and Scott select position battles on offensive line, defensive backfield

news

Falcons Building Blocks: Troy Andersen has opportunity to lead Falcons defensive charge

Now in a starting role alongside Kaden Elliss, Andersen's development should be on full display in his second year in the league.

news

Falcons secondary preview: Quality play from Jeff Okudah, Richie Grant could take pass defense to next level

A.J. Terrell, Jessie Bates III stable forces on the back end, but others must step up to improve position group with potential

Top News

Calais Campbell goes on NFI list in flurry of Falcons moves

Drake London, A.J. Terrell, Calais Campbell enter Falcons camp relaxed, refreshed and ready to attack 2023 campaign

Vets Arrive for 2023 AT&T Training Camp | 07.25.23

Bair: Why it will be fascinating to watch Falcons head into phase of Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith era

Advertising