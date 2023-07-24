Falcons Building Blocks: Chris Lindstrom to anchor offensive line for a long time

Arthur Smith said this offseason that the Falcons offensive line would be a foundational element of this organization. He wasn't lying.

Atlanta has invested heavily in its front, with the biggest paycheck now going to a young guard regarded among the best in the NFL. Chris Lindstrom signed a five-year contract extension that links him to Atlanta through the 2028 season. He'll be just 31 at that time, relatively young for an offensive lineman, and could end up like Grady Jarrett or Jake Matthews in earning a third contract from the same club.

RELATED CONTENT:

That's a rarity is this day and age, where player movement remains high. Lindstrom could do that if he remains healthy, considering he's exactly the player the Falcons love. He's a hard worker committed to his craft. He's darn good at what he does. And he's a great locker room guy.

You've got to pay a premium for such a combination, and the Falcons didn't hesitate rewarding someone of high character and production.

"You take Chris Lindstrom – we believe he's an impact player with a rare makeup," GM Terry Fontenot said in late April. "Everything that he's about, that's what we're about."

Lindstrom got paid coming off a career year. Analytics site Pro Football Focus rated him the best run blocking guard in the league. He allowed just two sacks and nine overall quarterback pressures all season, without a single one from Week 11 on. He and Kaleb McGary were vital helping the Falcons ground game, which often worked going to the right side.

He was also named the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year, making a contract extension feel inevitable during this offseason. The Falcons announced the new deal at the start of the NFL league year and, even after the team made so many moves, they didn't hand out a bigger contract.

Lindstrom made it clear he wanted to remain in Atlanta and will do so for some time. He also understands that big money creates bigger expectations for him. He's ready to assume a leadership role and help his team take the next step after five straight sub. 500 campaigns.