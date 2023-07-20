Falcons Building Blocks: Bijan Robinson has potential to make instant (and profound) impact on Falcons offense

And while nothing is certain, odds seem great Robinson will make an instant and profound impact on the 2023 campaign. He's a dynamic player who's bigger than you think, someone with the talent to run by you, around you or through you.

That's why we're confident considering Bijan a Building Block despite the fact he hasn't played a single NFL down. The Falcons wouldn't have used platinum draft capital on him if they didn't think so, too. All that said, he hasn't done anything yet and must prove himself, as others before him have done, before being viewed in high regard.

Should expectations be high? Sure. Should they be tempered a bit until we actually see him play? Heck, yes.

Smith often talks about having a short-term vision and a long-term plan for each player. Robinson won't be at his best in Week 1. He'll get better and better the more he learns this system and his role in it. He'll get better and better the more he learns from position coach Michael Pitre and peers in his position group.

"He's such a great person and he's been receptive," Pitre said during the offseason program. "We're challenging him just like all our guys. We throw a lot of stuff at them to see how they learn, how well they can retain the information."

Robinson's a talent the Falcons will build around, someone who has real potential to be a part of this team's bed rock now and in future seasons, someone with the talent to take the offense to another level.