Camp report: Kyle Pitts makes his return as Falcons begin 2023 training camp

"Being on the inside for OTAs and watching, it makes you grind a little harder to get back out there," Pitts said.

He made his return to practice on Wednesday, and reflected after practice about his journey to get to this point.

"It had its ups and downs," Pitts said of his rehab, "but I got stronger for it."

Arthur Smith said prior to the start of practice that the Falcons will work Pitts back in at his pace. They're not going to rush anything in the preseason. He didn't look too limited, though, when the helmets came on, working with the first-team throughout all of the 7-on-7 and.a majority of the passing 11-on-11 periods, rotating in and out like normal. Granted his usage may change as the pads go on in another week, but for the time being, he's acclimating like everyone else.

Pitts was asked a few times how close he was to 100 percent but he declined to give a percentage, just saying that he's feeling good and happy to be back out on the field.

The third-year tight end did add that he's been working with Ridder "on the side" throughout the offseason, his third quarterback in said three years.That relationship and timing between Ridder and Pitts, he added, is coming along, which is a good thing considering Ridder and Pitts haven't shared a field together since training camp last year. Pitts got hurt in Week 11, and Ridder didn't make his starts at quarterback until the final four games of the season.

It's this observation, along with the fact that Pitts is officially practicing again, that created this sense of contentment seeing Ridder toss the ball Pitts' way during a pretty normal 7-on-7 period.

Like Patterson, Ridder said Pitts work to get back to 100 percent hasn't been lost on anyone. Everyone is pleased to see him back in a helmet again.