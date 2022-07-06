Falcons sign veteran defensive lineman to one-year deal

Former Chicago Bear enters the competition to fortify defensive front

Jul 06, 2022 at 03:39 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons have signed defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, the team announced on Wednesday. He'll enter a competitive mix with opportunities to establish himself in a rotation led by Grady Jarrett.

RELATED CONTENT:

Safety Brad Hawkins was released in a corresponding move.

Goldman has spent his six NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears. There's a connection to the Falcons through senior personnel executive Ryan Pace, who was Bears GM when Goldman was drafted in the second round.

Goldman has 13 sacks and 175 tackles, including 18 for a loss, during his professional career.

Anthony Rush is the primary nose tackle on the roster, and Goldman could also slot in at that spot.

The Falcons largely stood pat on the defensive line, with Rush, Marlon Davidson, TaQuon Graham and Jarrett returning up front. They also added another former Bear, Vincent Taylor, to a position group the Falcons are looking to improve in 2021.

AF_2022_DM-1920x1080_web_v2

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Which Falcons pressure player will make biggest impact -- Question of the Week

Scott and Tori discuss who must step up to improve Falcons pass rush

news

How the Baker Mayfield trade to Panthers shakes up NFC South

The Panthers have reportedly traded for the former No. 1 overall draft pick. How does this news affect the Falcons?

news

Frank Bush on Rashaan Evans, Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker

Falcons inside linebackers coach breaks down new-look position group

news

Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Calvin Ridley, Anthony Firkser and more

We also dive into Falcons second-round draft history in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Rescue yourself: How Falcons coaches are stimulating the minds of Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder

A part of playing the quarterback position in this league is having an answer to everything. Here's how the Falcons are teaching their QBs to do so this offseason.

news

Scratching the surface: What to expect from Kyle Pitts through second year in the league

If Kyle Pitts is only "scratching the surface" of the player he can be in this league, what depths lay ahead for the tight end in his second year?

news

Bair Mail: On Bryan Edwards, taking pressure off Kyle Pitts and breakout candidates

Your questions get answers in this Friday mailbag

news

Falcons sign veteran punter to special teams unit

Bradley Pinion joins the Falcons after seven years in the league.

news

Which position battles are you most excited to see? -- Question of the Week

Scott and Tori discuss their answers a month out from training camp.

news

Why Arthur Smith believes in Olamide Zaccheaus

The head coach has singled out the wide receiver on a few occasions as one of his favorite players to coach. Why is that?

news

Bair Mail: On Arnold Ebiketie, Lorenzo Carter and the Falcons pass rush, early opportunities for Desmond Ridder

We also assess Arthur Smith's desire to play tough, physical offensive football in this Wednesday mailbag

Top News

Which Falcons pressure player will make biggest impact -- Question of the Week

Falcons sign veteran defensive lineman to one-year deal

How the Baker Mayfield trade to Panthers shakes up NFC South

Frank Bush on Rashaan Evans, Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker

Advertising