Falcons sign veteran defensive lineman to one-year deal

The Falcons have signed defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, the team announced on Wednesday. He'll enter a competitive mix with opportunities to establish himself in a rotation led by Grady Jarrett.
Safety Brad Hawkins was released in a corresponding move.
Goldman has spent his six NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears. There's a connection to the Falcons through senior personnel executive Ryan Pace, who was Bears GM when Goldman was drafted in the second round.
Goldman has 13 sacks and 175 tackles, including 18 for a loss, during his professional career.
Anthony Rush is the primary nose tackle on the roster, and Goldman could also slot in at that spot.
The Falcons largely stood pat on the defensive line, with Rush, Marlon Davidson, TaQuon Graham and Jarrett returning up front. They also added another former Bear, Vincent Taylor, to a position group the Falcons are looking to improve in 2021.
