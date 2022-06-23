What lingering questions do you have after Falcons wrap OTAs? -- Question of the Week

Tori: For me, it has to be the unknown future of Deion Jones and how the Falcons plan to attack his trade market/contract/overall future with the organization. Jones was not present for any of the Falcons offseason workouts. He was excused as he rehabs a reported shoulder procedure he underwent this offseason. So, there really wasn't much movement in terms of how much we know about how the Falcons are weighing his future/if it's even a conversation they're having at all.

Jones' contract is a doozy, but now that the June 1 has come and gone, a trade wouldn't be out of the question for the Falcons to consider if a team came calling. And that's kind of where we're left. Arthur Smith did say during one of his minicamp availabilities that Terry Fontenot and his scouting staff "always have their phones on." They'll hear out any requests or packages for any player. As the saying goes: Nothing is off the table. That - of course - includes Jones.

But how ripe is the trade market for the veteran inside linebacker right now? What would the Falcons be willing to take if a team presented an offer? How much dead money are they willing to continue to tack on this year? Do they feel they have enough talent on the depth chart already with the inclusion of Rashaan Evans, Troy Andersen and Nick Kwiatkoski joining Mykal Walker? Have they reached a point when a Jones' parting wouldn't be too detrimental to the defense?