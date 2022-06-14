'Guys have to make a business decision when they have to tackle him:' How the Falcons decided on Tyler Allgeier in 2022 NFL Draft

Falcons area scout Joel Collier remembers the exact moment he was sold on Tyler Allgeier.

It was in the final minutes of BYU's game against Washington State in 2021. Allgeier had already surpassed yet another 100-plus rushing yard game. He'd also scored two touchdowns. But with the game entering into the final four minutes, BYU only held onto a slight 21-19 lead. It was obvious they needed to run the clock out.

So, they put the ball in Allgeier's hands... and they did it again... and again... and again.

BYU handed the ball off to Allgeier seven times in a row until the final minute of the game came and went, ultimately sealing the win for Brigham Young University. They had successfully burnt out the clock, with Allgeier accumulating 51 yards on those seven carries.

Perfection in football does not exist, but if it did, that final four minutes of work by Allgeier was as close to perfection as a running back could get.

So, when Collier passed Allgeier's name around the Falcons facility, it wasn't shocking to find out that specific performance caught the eye of Michael Pitre, too. Pitre is the Falcons new running backs coach, and he saw something he, too, liked in Allgeier based on that performance.

"Everyone knew he was getting the ball and he was determined they came out of that game with a win," Pitre said. "I think that speaks to not only his physical toughness but his mental toughness, too."

The word "toughness" comes up a lot when you talk to people about Allgeier. Some would go so far as to say the running back is toughness personified. He has the stat line to prove that toughness, too.

Allgeier is coming off back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards. Those two seasons saw the running back rank in the top-5 in school history in a number of categories that included total rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. The BYU product is a decisive runner that allows the blocking scheme to play out before him.

He's also a tough blocker in his own right, having played majority of the 2019 season at linebacker, something Collier and Pitre said shows up in his football IQ. The story goes that Allgeier was so low on the running back category of the depth chart that the coaching staff asked him to play linebacker, as that position group was a little beat up at the time. So, Allgeier did. Never one to shy away from contact, Collier and Pitre said that year at linebacker made Allgeier a better running back when he returned to the position in 2020.

For starters, he understands defenses in a way others may not. One can see he understands fits, front structures and blitz pick-ups.