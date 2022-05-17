'Wait 'till you see this guy': How the Falcons decided on Arnold Ebiketie in the 2022 NFL Draft

There was a very tactical and obvious maturation year over year by Ebiketie, not just by way of stats but also in the way he played the game itself. Scouts and coaches alike value this type of development. When they see a player who makes significant improvements in their game every single year, that shows them a player who is coachable and willing to work and evolve. This is a trait the Falcons front office and coaching staff like. And as the evaluation period continued, the Falcons really liked what they saw from Ebiketie, the player and person.

"Things jumped off the tape that he does. He's got athleticism. He's got juice, and just that explosion off the edge," Doyle said. "But really what stands out is just the competitive toughness, just the excitement he plays with. The joy. You see that on the film. And for us? We watch a lot of guys, but (Ebiketie) was fun to watch."

Falcons outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino got ahold of Ebiketie's tape a couple weeks before the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot and a contingent of Falcons scouts were set to make the trip to Mobile soon and Smith wanted his assistants to get him a list of three or four players to watch while he was there. Ebiketie made Monachino's list, even with only a small sample size to work with.

"You saw a guy who's willing to outwork his opponent for production, which - you know - is something you're hoping to see in all the guys," Monachino said, "but he had that consistent motor that ran that hot."

Thus ensued the brunt of the pre-draft process: Senior Bowl, the NFL Combine and college pro days. At every stop, Ebiketie was someone the Falcons kept going back to. By the first night of the NFL Draft, the Falcons were set on taking Drake London at No. 8 overall if the board fell the way they thought it would.