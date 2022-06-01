'We walked away impressed': How the Falcons decided on Desmond Ridder in the 2022 NFL Draft

Jones has been keeping a watchful eye on Ridder for the last two years. With Ridder's accolades at Cincinnati longer than a CVS receipt it's not difficult to see why Ridder caught his eye. But catching an eye and keeping it are two different sentiments.

"There's a lot of work that went into Desmond Ridder," Jones said.

It's work that started for the Falcons as they pulled up the film and began looking over said stats and accolades. Through four years at Cincinnati Ridder threw for over 10,000 yards and scored a total of 115 touchdowns (87 via the pass, 28 via the run). He was the AAC Rookie of the Year in his first season under center, and was a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year in his final two college seasons. Ridder captained a Bearcats team that was the first non-Power 5 program to reach the College Football Playoffs. He finished his career with 43 wins as a starter. More so, he never lost a game at home.

"Winning is contagious and Desmond Ridder's a winner," Jones said. "It permeates the whole building because he's a guy who's going to have command of the entire locker room. He's going to demand respect as well. A guy like that, he's going to do his absolutely best to hit his ceiling."

As the evaluation process continued, the Falcons wanted to know more about that ceiling, and they did so by traveling a rather large group to Cincinnati's pro day. Everyone was there, Jones said. The "whole scouting staff was there, the whole front office." By Jim Nagy's count, the Falcons representatives in attendance totaled 12. That number included Falcons quarterback coach Charles London.

Thinking back to that day, London said he wasn't surprised by what he saw in Ridder.

"It was the same thing you saw on tape: a very athletic player, good arm, good anticipation," London listed. "A lot of the stuff we had seen on film his pro day confirmed it."

It was what London said next, however, that the Falcons really valued.

"He's a leader, though. You can tell that," London continued. "You can tell when he's around his teammates that he's a leader... You can tell he's a guy who wants to compete."

After the workout, Ridder met with the Falcons. He went through a film session with the group. To say it was a promising meeting is probably putting it too lightly.