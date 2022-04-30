Falcons 2022 draft class follows offseason theme

Whether it's in free agency or the NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons are actively searching for players that fit one specific requirement. 

Apr 30, 2022 at 07:41 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Now that the Falcons have their 2022 rookie class in place, let's take a look at the outside perception of the individuals of said class.

Drake London, not the "best option" at No. 8 with Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams on the board.

Arnold Ebiketie, a one-year wonder with Penn State.

Troy Andersen, didn't have a single star coming out of high school and didn't play at the "right" level to produce league talent.

Desmond Ridder, can't win outside his conference.

DeAngelo Malone, average build and made a name in the CUSA.

Tyler Allgeier, a walk-on at BYU who played linebacker before moving to running back.

Justin Shaffer, not the best Georgia lineman left on the board at the time of his pick.

John FitzPatrick, doesn't have the offensive production that pops.

You want to know what all of these players have in common? They have a chip on their shoulder because of everything listed here. On draft boards... in grades of the picks... someone, somewhere brought these things up about these players as a reason why they won't pan out in the league.

You want to know who actively looks for players with something to prove? Players who have a chip on their shoulder? Players who - in their past - have worked to prove people wrong at one point or another?

Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith.

2022 Draft Pics | War Room

We take an inside look at the Atlanta Falcons' war room during the 2022 NFL Draft.

web inside_war_room_af_22_editorial_draft-article-template day 3
1 / 46
Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot, and Arthur Blank during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 46

Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot, and Arthur Blank during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 46

Terry Fontenot during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 46

Kyle Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Blank watches the broadcast as The Atlanta Falcons select Drake London during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 46

Arthur Blank watches the broadcast as The Atlanta Falcons select Drake London during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Kaiden Fontenot during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 46

Kaiden Fontenot during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 46

Arthur Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith speaks on the phone during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 46

Arthur Smith speaks on the phone during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 46

Arthur Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 46

Terry Fontenot during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 46

Arthur Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 46

Arthur Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 46

Terry Fontenot during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot and Arthur Blank during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 46

Terry Fontenot and Arthur Blank during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 46

Arthur Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Blank during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 46

Arthur Blank during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot and his staff during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 46

Terry Fontenot and his staff during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Staff members watch the draft during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 46

Staff members watch the draft during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Staff members watch the draft during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 46

Staff members watch the draft during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Blank speaks to the staff during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 46

Arthur Blank speaks to the staff during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Kjahna O works during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 46

Kjahna O works during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 46

Atlanta Falcons vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith speaks on the phone in the war room during the second draft day while drafting linebacker Troy Andersen in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 46

Arthur Smith speaks on the phone in the war room during the second draft day while drafting linebacker Troy Andersen in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons senior director of football administration Chris Olsen in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 46

Atlanta Falcons senior director of football administration Chris Olsen in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot reacts with Arthur Blank in the war room during the second draft day while drafting linebacker Troy Andersen in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 46

Terry Fontenot reacts with Arthur Blank in the war room during the second draft day while drafting linebacker Troy Andersen in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot looks at a board in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 46

Terry Fontenot looks at a board in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 46

Atlanta Falcons vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith talks on the phone in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 46

Arthur Smith talks on the phone in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot reacts with Arthur Blank in the war room during the second draft day while drafting linebacker Troy Andersen in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 46

Terry Fontenot reacts with Arthur Blank in the war room during the second draft day while drafting linebacker Troy Andersen in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Blank greets Arthur Smith in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 46

Arthur Blank greets Arthur Smith in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith talks on the phone in the war room during the second draft day while drafting offensive linebacker DeAngelo Malone in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 46

Arthur Smith talks on the phone in the war room during the second draft day while drafting offensive linebacker DeAngelo Malone in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith on the phone in the war room during the second draft day while drafting quarterback Desmond Ridder in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 46

Arthur Smith on the phone in the war room during the second draft day while drafting quarterback Desmond Ridder in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot reacts in the war room during the second draft day while drafting quarterback Desmond Ridder in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 46

Terry Fontenot reacts in the war room during the second draft day while drafting quarterback Desmond Ridder in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Blank in the war room during the second draft day while drafting offensive linebacker DeAngelo Malone in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 46

Arthur Blank in the war room during the second draft day while drafting offensive linebacker DeAngelo Malone in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith reacts in the war room during the second draft day while drafting offensive linebacker DeAngelo Malone in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 46

Arthur Smith reacts in the war room during the second draft day while drafting offensive linebacker DeAngelo Malone in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot and Arthur Blank in the war room during the second draft day while drafting offensive linebacker DeAngelo Malone in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 46

Terry Fontenot and Arthur Blank in the war room during the second draft day while drafting offensive linebacker DeAngelo Malone in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith, and Arthur Blank in the war room during the second draft day while drafting offensive linebacker DeAngelo Malone in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 46

Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith, and Arthur Blank in the war room during the second draft day while drafting offensive linebacker DeAngelo Malone in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Smith reacts in the war room during the second draft day while drafting quarterback Desmond Ridder in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 46

Kyle Smith reacts in the war room during the second draft day while drafting quarterback Desmond Ridder in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Blank in the war room during the third draft day as running back Tyler Allgeier gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 46

Arthur Blank in the war room during the third draft day as running back Tyler Allgeier gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Chris Olsen in the war room during the third draft day as running back Tyler Allgeier gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 46

Chris Olsen in the war room during the third draft day as running back Tyler Allgeier gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith in the war room during the third draft day as running back Tyler Allgeier gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 46

Arthur Smith in the war room during the third draft day as running back Tyler Allgeier gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot in the war room during the third draft day as running back Tyler Allgeier gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 46

Terry Fontenot in the war room during the third draft day as running back Tyler Allgeier gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Blank in the war room during the third draft day as offensive lineman Justin Shaffer gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 46

Arthur Blank in the war room during the third draft day as offensive lineman Justin Shaffer gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot and Kaiden Fontenot in the war room during the third draft day as offensive lineman Justin Shaffer gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 46

Terry Fontenot and Kaiden Fontenot in the war room during the third draft day as offensive lineman Justin Shaffer gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Kaiden Fontenot in the war room during the third draft day as offensive lineman Justin Shaffer gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 46

Kaiden Fontenot in the war room during the third draft day as offensive lineman Justin Shaffer gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Kaiden Fontenot and Kyle Smith in the war room during the third draft day as offensive lineman Justin Shaffer gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 46

Kaiden Fontenot and Kyle Smith in the war room during the third draft day as offensive lineman Justin Shaffer gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

That's the blueprint, the makeup, the ethos of the players they want to build around in Atlanta.

It may not be something Fontenot and Smith would openly admit. It may not even be something they're cognizantly thinking about when they're pouring over their big board in the war room. It's a theme, though, that has reverberated through the organization this offseason.

Think back to the players they brought in throughout free agency already. They've signed so many veteran free agents on one-year deals. Those deals are called prove-it deals for a reason. These players signed them for a reason. They feel like they have something to prove in order to - perhaps - set themselves up for a bigger contract at a later date.

The Falcons signed these deals out of necessity. They did not have the cap space to sign long-term deals. So, they signed players with a chip on their shoulder. The Cordarrelle Pattersons, Isaiah Olivers, Auden Tates of the world.

What's interesting, though, is that as we moved forward into the 2022 NFL Draft, the Falcons were still looking for that same mold in the players they drafted. Atlanta had eight picks. All eight of the individuals they ended up drafting - from the top to the bottom - exemplify the same theme.

"That's our culture," Arthur Smith said, "and that includes guys who love football and are competitive, guys who have functional football intelligence and will continue to work to improve. That's what we're looking for with these types of players."

According to Terry Fontenot, the Falcons believe they found what they were looking for.

"We want guys who get on the football field and fight and compete. When you're looking for those types of guys, you can see that in every single one of them," he said.

Fontenot took it a step further, though. In his eyes, it's not just this draft class that personifies this chip-on-the-shoulder attitude. He likes to think it goes much, much deeper than that.

"Our head coach has a chip on his shoulder," Fontenot said. "You look at our building, at the staff, and we all have something to prove. We want people like that. We want a locker room like that."

So, no. It's not a stretch to draw this conclusion about the Falcons strategy.

It's not a stretch because it's exactly what they're doing.

AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: League media draft grades for Falcons Day 3 selections

Atlanta selected two players from the University of Georgia, their first picks from the school since 2011.

news

Falcons select TE John FitzPatrick No. 213 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

The Georgia product will join Kyle Pitts in Atlanta.

news

Falcons select OL Justin Shaffer No. 190 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

The Georgia product makes the short trip from Athens to Flowery Branch to join the Falcons offensive line.

news

'Tears started dropping!': Tyler Allgeier on physical running style, watching Nick Chubb, Marshawn Lynch

Allgeier led the nation in touchdowns in 2021.

news

Falcons select RB Tyler Allgeier No. 151 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

The running back set a single-season record in rushing yards at BYU.

news

Bair: How Falcons draft strategy produced intriguing Day 2 haul

Atlanta used picks from Matt Ryan, Julio Jones trades to supplement 2022 class

news

Who could the Falcons target on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft?

There are still depth needs to fill within certain position groups in Atlanta. What are they? Who could fit?

news

2022 NFL Draft: League media offer draft grades for Falcons Day 2 selections

Atlanta took the second quarterback off the board with Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, and loaded up on defense.

news

'I'm the calm villain': Desmond Ridder on Marcus Mariota, growing up watching Matt Ryan, Michael Vick

Ridder started 48 games over four years at Cincinnati, leading the Bearcats to a 13-1 record and College Football Playoff appearance.

news

Falcons select QB Desmond Ridder with No. 74 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

The Falcons find a quarterback to join Marcus Mariota in Atlanta

news

Falcons select ILB Troy Andersen with No. 58 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

Montana State product joins Deion Jones, Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker in position group

Top News

2022 NFL Draft: League media draft grades for Falcons Day 3 selections

Falcons select TE John FitzPatrick No. 213 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

Falcons select OL Justin Shaffer No. 190 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

'Tears started dropping!': Tyler Allgeier on physical running style, watching Nick Chubb, Marshawn Lynch

Advertising