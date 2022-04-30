Falcons select QB Desmond Ridder with No. 74 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

More about Desmond: The 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback was the AAC's offensive player of the year in back-to-back seasons and led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff in his final season. Ridder finished his career at Cincinnati with the third-most wins by a quarterback in college football history at 44 and the Bearcats posted a perfect 26-0 mark at home with Ridder under center. The Louisville native was a four-year starter and threw for 10,239 yards on 810-of-1,304 passing (62.1 percent) with 87 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in 50 career games. He also added 501 rushes for 2,180 yards and 28 scores on the ground.

In 2021, Ridder captained the Bearcats to their second-straight AAC championship and a No. 4 national ranking. He completed 251-of-387 passes for 3,334 yards and 30 touchdowns while adding 355 yards and six scores on the ground. The AAC leader in total touchdowns (113) finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting and as a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Semifinalist for the Maxwell, Walter Camp, and Davey O'Brien Awards.

Ridder was a first-team All-AAC pick and the conference's offensive player of the year in 2020 after passing for 2,296 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding 592 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. His 12 rushing touchdowns ranked second among all FBS quarterbacks and he tied a school record with a 91-yard touchdown run.