Falcons select RB Tyler Allgeier No. 151 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

The Falcons have added Tyler Allgeier to their roster with the No. 151 selection of the 2022 NFL Draft. The traded away their fourth round pick for Arnold Ebiketie in the second round.

Allgeier joins a running back room that currently includes Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison and Damien Williams. It's a deep group and decisions will likely have to be made before the season to taper this position group down.

Learn more about the new Falcons running back right here:

Height: 5'11

Weight: 220

School: BYU

2021 Stats: 1,601 yards | 23 touchdowns | 28 receptions | 199 yards | 5.8 yards per carry

Honors: 2nd Team All-American, set a single season record in rushing yards, led the FBS in rushing touchdowns

Instant analysis: Allgeier is coming off back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards. Those two seasons saw the running back rank in the top-5 in school history in a number of categories like total rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. The BYU product is a decisive running that allows the blocking scheme to play out before him.

He's also a tough blocker in his own right, having played majority of the 2019 season at linebacker. As a runner, this toughness shows up in his yards after contact, with 70.9 percent of his total rushing yards of 2021 coming after initial contact.

Though he could use some developing as a pass catcher, there is a lot of potential there and evaluators believe Allgeier can be an every-down back in the league. -- Tori McElhaney