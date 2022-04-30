Falcons select RB Tyler Allgeier No. 151 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

The Falcons have added Tyler Allgeier to their roster with the No. 151 selection of the 2022 NFL Draft. The traded away their fourth round pick for Arnold Ebiketie in the second round.
Allgeier joins a running back room that currently includes Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison and Damien Williams. It's a deep group and decisions will likely have to be made before the season to taper this position group down.
Learn more about the new Falcons running back right here:
Height: 5'11
Weight: 220
School: BYU
2021 Stats: 1,601 yards | 23 touchdowns | 28 receptions | 199 yards | 5.8 yards per carry
Honors: 2nd Team All-American, set a single season record in rushing yards, led the FBS in rushing touchdowns
Instant analysis: Allgeier is coming off back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards. Those two seasons saw the running back rank in the top-5 in school history in a number of categories like total rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. The BYU product is a decisive running that allows the blocking scheme to play out before him.
He's also a tough blocker in his own right, having played majority of the 2019 season at linebacker. As a runner, this toughness shows up in his yards after contact, with 70.9 percent of his total rushing yards of 2021 coming after initial contact.
Though he could use some developing as a pass catcher, there is a lot of potential there and evaluators believe Allgeier can be an every-down back in the league. -- Tori McElhaney
What's next: The Falcons have two more Day 3 selections, both coming in the sixth round at Nos. 190 and 213. It's hard to say they would pinpoint needs at this point, though additions along the lines are always helpful, especially along the interior. There has already been a few punters taken, but that's an area the Falcons could address with one of their two remaining picks. -- Scott Bair
More about Tyler: Allgeier played in 41 games, 21 starts, over four years for the Cougars. He totaled 2,899 yards on 452 carries with 36 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He also added 46 catches for 437 yards and one touchdown. A former walk-on, Allgeier redshirted in 2018 and then spent time as a two-way player in 2019, playing both running back and linebacker.
The 5-foot-10, 224-pound running back was a second-team All-American in 2021 after he set a single-season school record with 1,601 rushing yards. The Fontana, Calif., native led the FBS with 23 rushing touchdowns and averaged 5.8 yards per carry. A physical runner, Allgeier recorded 70-percent of his rushing yardage after contact, according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler.
Allgeier had a breakout campaign in 2020 earning honorable mention All-America honors after leading the team with 1,130 yards on 150 carries. He ranked seventh in the FBS, averaging 7.5 yards per carry, and tied for 10th with 13 rushing touchdowns.
During the 2019 season, Allgeier played both running back and linebacker posting 119 yards on 17 carries while notching 26 tackles. He played four games in 2018 before redshirting.