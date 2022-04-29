Falcons select Arnold Ebiketie with No. 38 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

Atlanta traded two picks to the Giants to move up in the second round to make the selection. 

Apr 29, 2022 at 07:31 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons have selected edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie from Penn State with the No. 38 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Atlanta gave up their 43 and 114 overall picks for the 38 pick in the second round. Here's more information about the edge rusher.

Height: 6'2

Weight: 250

School: Penn State

2021 stats: 62 tackles | 17 TFL | 9.5 sacks | two forced fumbles | one pass defensed

Honors: Second Team All-American; First Team All-Big Ten in 2021

Instant analysis: Love this pick. Bet Falcons fans do, too, after Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith added a productive, dynamic edge rusher to help create havoc in the backfield. He really turned it on after transferring from Temple to Penn State, generating the type of heat the Falcons desperately need after registering just 18 sacks last season. Atlanta got the sixth edge rusher off the board, a selection that was only secured by trade. There's no way he would've been available at the team's originally-scheduled selection at No. 43. It was a bold move that didn't cost a ton. Being aggressive was the right move here, especially because they didn't lose any other Day 2 picks. The Falcons went out and got their guy, who should be an instant contributor to the 2021 defensive effort. -- Scott Bair

READ: Tori McElhaney breaks down how Ebiketie fits with the Falcons

Falcons select Arnold Ebiketie in Second Round of 2022 NFL Draft | Top photos

Atlanta Falcons have drafted Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in the second round.

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) rushes against Auburn offensive lineman Austin Troxell (68) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) rushes against Auburn offensive lineman Austin Troxell (68) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie participates in football drills during Penn State's Pro Day, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie participates in football drills during Penn State's Pro Day, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie (28) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie (28) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) rushes against Auburn offensive lineman Austin Troxell (68) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) rushes against Auburn offensive lineman Austin Troxell (68) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie (28) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie (28) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) forces Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) to fumble during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) forces Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) to fumble during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie lines up against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie lines up against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) pass rushes during an NCAA college football game against Villanova in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.25, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) pass rushes during an NCAA college football game against Villanova in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.25, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) sacks Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith, right, during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) sacks Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith, right, during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

What's next: The Falcons have three Day 2 selections remaining at Nos. 58, 74 and 82. There are plenty of needs remaining, even after Ebiketie and first-rounder Drake London satisfied some of the biggest. The Falcons could honestly use another receiver and edge rusher, while defensive and offensive tackle, cornerback and running back could also be under consideration. It will be interesting to see if the Falcons address the quarterback position at some point in Day 2 or in this draft. -- SB

More on Arnold: Ebiketie played three seasons at Temple before transferring to Penn State in 2021. He led the team with 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks while totaling 62 tackles, two forced fumbles, and one pass defense. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound edge rusher was a second-team All-American and a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 and recorded at least one tackle for loss in 11 of the 12 games in which he played.

Ebiketie saw action in 24 games – 6 starts – over three seasons at Temple and notched 59 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He was a second-team All-AAC selection in 2020 after leading the team in tackles for loss, sacks, and forced fumbles.

Check back for more photos and highlights of the latest Falcons draft pick.

