Falcons select Arnold Ebiketie with No. 38 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

Instant analysis: Love this pick. Bet Falcons fans do, too, after Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith added a productive, dynamic edge rusher to help create havoc in the backfield. He really turned it on after transferring from Temple to Penn State, generating the type of heat the Falcons desperately need after registering just 18 sacks last season. Atlanta got the sixth edge rusher off the board, a selection that was only secured by trade. There's no way he would've been available at the team's originally-scheduled selection at No. 43. It was a bold move that didn't cost a ton. Being aggressive was the right move here, especially because they didn't lose any other Day 2 picks. The Falcons went out and got their guy, who should be an instant contributor to the 2021 defensive effort. -- Scott Bair