How edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie fits with the Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons traded away their No. 43 and 114 pick for the edge rusher. 

Apr 29, 2022 at 08:04 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons came into the 2022 NFL Draft needing a real presence off the edge. After taking wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick on Thursday night, it seemed like a no-brainer that Atlanta would go after a pass rusher very early in the second round on Friday evening. They did just that, trading up to grab the guy they wanted.

As Friday's second round got underway, the Falcons quickly made a trade to get into position to draft Arnold Ebiketie at No. 38. Atlanta traded with the Giants, giving New York its No. 43 and 114 overall pick.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ebiketie comes to the Falcons from Penn State, where he accumulated 62 tackles (17 for a loss) with 9.5 sacks. He will fill a very obvious hole on the Falcons defense immediately, with new signing Lorenzo Carter and returner Ade Ogundeji as other presumptive feature players at the position. The Falcons parted ways with Dante Fowler, Steven Means and Brandon Copeland this offseason after having the the league's worst pass rush in terms of bringing down the quarterback.

The Falcons had just 18 sacks last season. That was 11 behind the Eagles, who were the next closest team in sack production.

Though the Falcons didn't use a first-round pick to begin rebuilding the edge rusher problem, moving up in the second round shows how much value the organization is putting on this position group. It also shows how much they value the 6-foot-2, 250 pound edge rusher out of Penn State.

Running a 4.65 as his 40-time, scouts across the league noticed Ebiketie's get-off first and foremost. He's also smart about using his leverage to his advantage, both in close-contact situations with a lineman and away from the line of scrimmage, too. Having put on 50 pounds since 2017, there is a question about how much more weight Ebiketie could put on, but that may not be an issue long-term if his agility and energy stays at the level he has shown over the last year.

Even though Ebiketie is a second-round pick, the expectation should be to see him very active on Sundays in the fall, if not a full-blown starter. He's only started 18 games in college. If he develops quickly for the Falcons (and he'll likely need to) Ebiketie could easily come close to that many starts in his rookie year. Time will tell one, but Dean Pees needs edge rushers. The Falcons got him a talented one.

Falcons select Arnold Ebiketie in Second Round of 2022 NFL Draft | Top photos

Atlanta Falcons have drafted Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in the second round.

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) rushes against Auburn offensive lineman Austin Troxell (68) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
1 / 10

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) rushes against Auburn offensive lineman Austin Troxell (68) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie participates in football drills during Penn State's Pro Day, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
2 / 10

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie participates in football drills during Penn State's Pro Day, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie (28) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
3 / 10

Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie (28) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) rushes against Auburn offensive lineman Austin Troxell (68) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
4 / 10

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) rushes against Auburn offensive lineman Austin Troxell (68) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie (28) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
5 / 10

Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie (28) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) forces Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) to fumble during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
6 / 10

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) forces Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) to fumble during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie lines up against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
7 / 10

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie lines up against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) pass rushes during an NCAA college football game against Villanova in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.25, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
8 / 10

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) pass rushes during an NCAA college football game against Villanova in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.25, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) sacks Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith, right, during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
9 / 10

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) sacks Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith, right, during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
10 / 10

Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
af-21_PSL-Benefits-Web-Graphic

The Best Season Ticket Member Benefits are Back

We're offering our best season ticket benefits packages ever this year! Find the season ticket benefits that are most attractive to you.

View Benefits Request Info

Related Content

news

Falcons select QB Desmond Ridder with No. 74 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

The Falcons find a quarterback to join Marcus Mariota in Atlanta

news

Falcons select ILB Troy Andersen with No. 58 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

Montana State product joins Deion Jones, Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker in position group

news

'I can't wait': Arnold Ebiketie on being the 'doctor' of the pass rush, playing basketball with Drake London

Ebiketie shot up draft boards in 2021 after he led Penn State with 9.5 sacks and ranked second in the Big Ten with 18 tackles for loss.

news

Falcons select Arnold Ebiketie with No. 38 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

Atlanta traded two picks to the Giants to move up in the second round to make the selection.

news

League media consistent in draft grades for Falcons No. 8 overall pick

Atlanta went after another receiving weapon in Drake London in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Bair: State of Falcons, NFL Draft context shows Drake London was right pick at right time

London's selection started a receiver run

news

Who could the Falcons target on Day 2 of the NFL Draft?

Here's a list of 30 players the Falcons could draft with their four Day 2 picks.

news

'My heart was racing like crazy': Drake London on Drake bet, playing with Kyle Pitts

London was introduced to the Falcons through former running back Jamal Anderson, who made the Dirty Bird dance famous.

news

How Drake London fits with the Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons take the big-bodied wide receiver with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Falcons select Drake London with No. 8 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

London had over 1,000 yards in a 2021 season cut short by injury.

news

Scott Bair's 7-round NFL mock draft: Falcons land edge rusher at No. 8, fill out class with skill players and linemen

Jermaine Johnson II and Jahan Dotson highlight this group

Top News

Falcons select OLB DeAngelo Malone with No. 82 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

Falcons select QB Desmond Ridder with No. 74 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

Falcons select ILB Troy Andersen with No. 58 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

'I can't wait': Arnold Ebiketie on being the 'doctor' of the pass rush, playing basketball with Drake London

Advertising